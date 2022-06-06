The most expensive dresses in history: up to 5 million dollars – People – Culture

Fashion is a form of expression and each of the dresses worn by the stars for their events means much more than meets the eye.

There is history behind the planning, the taking of measurements and even in the decorations and the last that is chosen for the dress. In that sense, red carpets also become shows where not only the artist shines, but also the dress.

The value of these pieces is great. So much so, that They are even valued at up to five million dollars. Here we tell you what are the most expensive dresses in history:

Catherine Walker dress at the Cannes Film Festival

This dress was worn by the princess Princess Diana of Wales walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

‘Vogue’ magazine describes the garment as “a blue model made with chiffon and mopped effect and free of neckline”.

In 2013, the dress was auctioned for 100 thousand euros, which is currently equivalent to almost 427 million pesos. The last appearance of the garment was in 2017 during the exhibition ‘Diana: Her Fashion Story’.

Calvin Klein at the 2015 Oscars

Lupita Nyong’o drew stares with a dress designed by Calvin Klein with 6 thousand pearls sewn by hand and valued at a price of 150 thousand dollars, around 616 million Colombian pesos.

The dress, according to the actress on her Instagram days before wearing it, is inspired by a Prince cover and was designed especially for her.

However, the dress also marked history because, hours after the actress paraded it on the red carpet, it was stolen from her hotel room and later returned by the same thief, who gave the police directions where to find it. . According to him, the pearls were fake.

Edith Head at the 1970 Oscars

The dress was worn by the actress Elizabeth Taylor to walk the red carpet and was auctioned in 1999 for 167 thousand 500 dollars, almost 689 million Colombian pesos.

The design was lilac in color and was designed to show off a slim waist and enhance the bust with a plunging neckline.

your designer, Edith Head, worked on 400 films over 50 years and was nominated for 35 Oscars, of which he won eight, for his excellent wardrobe work.

Armani Privé at the 2007 Oscars

Actress Cate Blanchett used a garment encrusted with Swarovski crystals on her way down the red carpet.

Due to its quality, the dress has a reported cost of 200 thousand dollarsa little more than 822 million Colombian pesos.

August Getty at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2017

The dress was paraded by Paris Hilton on the red carpet of the awards. It has embroidered more than 500 thousand Swarovski crystals and it took more than three months to be finished.

It is estimated that the creation of August Getty costs around 270 thousand dollars, more than one billion Colombian pesos.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress

The Alexander McQueen brand designed the dress, but the creative director was Sarah Burton. According to ‘Vogue’, the dress “combines a modern style with the classic charm that distinguishes the British crown.”



The veil was just over two meters long, had 58 silk-covered buttons, and the lace work was done by hand by a British sewing academy. In addition, Kate Midlleton accompanied him with a Cartier Scroll tiara that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

With all this, it is estimated that the piece is valued at around 400 thousand dollars, almost two billion Colombian pesos.

Christian Dior at the 1997 Oscars

The dress was worn by actress Nicole Kidman, who at the time was considered by many to be “the queen of the red carpet.”

The actress wore a haute couture design with floral embroidery that was designed by John Galiano for Dior and It was considered by various media at the time as “one of the most memorable dresses”.

Currently, it is valued at around two million dollars, about eight billion Colombian pesos.

Dior Couture at the 2013 Oscars

Jenniffer Lawrence wore this piece on the memorable day she fell on stage to collect her award for best actress.

The model was made of pale pink silk and had a quite voluminous skirt. Currently, It is valued at 4 million dollars, a little more than 16 billion Colombian pesos.

William Travilla in the movie ‘Temptation Lives Upstairs’ in 1955

This is the white dresse the famous photo where Marilyn tries to cover herself from the wind.



Because of how iconic that moment was and what Marilyn meant to American history, the dress was auctioned in 1990 for 4.6 million dollars, almost 19 billion Colombian dollars.

The dress in which Marilyn Monroe sang to the president

Also in this position is Marilyn Monroe and the most recent wearer of the dress, Kim Kardashian.

It was originally worn and designed by Jean Louis to Monroe’s exact measurements and had 6 thousand hand-sewn crystals.. She used it to sing the famous ‘Happy birthday, Mr. President’ to John F. Kennedy.

However, he rose again to fame when It was loaned to Kim Kardashian to wear at the 2022 MET gala. Currently, the dress is valued at almost 5 million dollars, more than 20 billion Colombian pesos.

