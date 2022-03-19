The most expensive dresses in history

MEXICO CITY.- The Oscar ceremony is the right time for celebrities to display glamor and elegance, dress in the best of fashion and also in some more expensive and priceless outfits for any mortal.

Some of the most exclusive designers even tailor outfits for movie icons, outfits that never even hit the shelves, but what are the dresses most expensive that the actresses have carried on their way through the red carpet and with which they have ever gone up on stage to receive their statuette?

Jennifer Lawrence

So far, the actress is the one who has worn the most expensive outfit in the history of the academy ceremony.

It was in 2013 when Lawrence wore a Christian Dior dress with a strapless cut and mermaid waist, in pale pink silk brocade.

The dress is priced at 4 million dollars, equivalent to more than 51 million Mexican pesos.

This haute couture model was first featured in the Christian Dior collection in 2013 for Fashion Week in

Spring-Summer Paris.

The Christian Dior fashion house, famous for highlighting women’s necks and shoulders, designed this dress as one more model of the collection, a very simple one that based its splendor on the characteristics of brocaded silk: a stiff and heavy fabric .

The actress said that she found this dress after being on the internet and that when she saw it she fell in love with it and a few hours before the Oscar ceremony, Jennifer went to try on the dress at a Dior boutique.

This dress is also one of the most remembered of the Oscar, since it went viral after Jennifer, when going up to receive the statuette for Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbooks”, tripped when going on stage.

Nicole Kidman

In second position on this list is the dress worn by the Australian in 1997.

It was that year when Kidman joined the designer John Galeano to make him the outfit that he wore that night and that cost 2 million dollars (almost 16 million Mexican pesos).

Nicole’s dress was silk with embroidery and beading on the buttonhole neckline. This collar characterizes her signature. The tone of her dress is vibrant, a golden green made the eyes stop at the body of the actress.

Cate Blanchett

The actress has always distinguished herself for being one of the best dressed at any delivery she attends, but it was in 2007 when she drew more attention for the dress she wore that night.

Cate decided to wear a Giorgio Armani Privé outfit for the occasion, valued at 200 thousand dollars (approximately 2.2 million Mexican pesos).

On that occasion, Blanchett was nominated for best supporting actress for the film “Diary of a Scandal” and her dress had Swarovski inlays and the cut style of the dress was Greek, fitted and in metal color.

Lupita Nyong’o

The one born in Mexico is also one of the actresses who is distinguished by her taste in clothing and it was in 2014 where she gave a sample of her dressing style by wearing an outfit that cost 150 thousand dollars, about 2.3 million pesos. The outfit was from Calvin Klein, a brand that is not known for its excessive prices but in the case of Lupita’s dress, the price rose, since she had more than six thousand natural pearls embedded in the bust part of the dress .

The cut of the dress is Greek style in pearl or bone color, with a pronounced neckline and on the back it showed off a crossing of lines that finished off at the lower back.

Kate Winslet

In 2017, the British actress decided to bet on a dress valued at more than 100 thousand dollars from the Valentino brand, which in Mexican pesos is equivalent to 1.9 million pesos.

The cut was straight with a little flare at the bottom, the type of fabric was chiffon and it was only accentuated on the actress’s chest and shoulder.

Winslet turned heads for her beauty wrapped in a unique pastel aqua dress, an unusual shade of color for a red carpet.

Of course, over the years that trend has changed and now what is most seen are pastel tones.