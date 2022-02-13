the most expensive final ever in the most expensive stadium in the world – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

The most expensive ticket exceeds $ 70,000, on average the fans spent 7,500 to attend the NFL final between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals in the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. During the intermission they will sing Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr Dre

It will be the most expensive Super Bowl in history, tonight’s between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengalsand will be played in the most expensive arena on the planet, SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Los Angeles metropolitan area, paid for $ 5.5 billion by the owner of the Rams Stan Kroenke – real estate developer who married a descendant of the Walmart empire – and opened in September 2020. It is the most modern stadium in Americawhere the 2026 World Cup matches will also be played, the inaugural ceremony of the 2028 Olympics, with a 4K infinity screen from Samsung hanging from the roof, 26o ultra-luxury suite and 13 thousand premium seats out of a total of 70 thousand, which can however be as high as 100,000 depending on the occasion: this year, there will be no Covid restrictions, but a mask and vaccination test will be required, or a negative swab. According to the TickPick website, on average the fans who will attend the match they paid $ 7,542 for the ticketmore than double compared to 2017, even if slightly down compared to a week ago, when the average exceeded 10 thousand dollars: the most expensive ticket is around 70 thousand dollars for a Vip suite, the cheapest one is still close to 4,500 .

In just 18 months, SoFi Stadium has become the royal palace of American sport, worthy of a Hollywood colossal, and helped bring the final back to Los Angeles – where the world premiere was held in 1967, at the Coliseum, just 10 kilometers away – after almost thirty years. During “The half-time show” will sing together for the first time Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr Dre, a team of rap and R&B legends that will perform “for free” – the NFL only covers the cost of the show, but the return is huge – and bringing in 43 total Grammys. It is no coincidence then that the Super Bowl is considered “The Greatest Show on Earth”the greatest show on the planet, even for those who have little or no interest in football: at least 100 million Americans will gather in front of the screens.

The sporty aspect, at least for now, can be dismissed quickly: on the one hand the hosts of the Rams, who Kroenke relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, very rich and very favorite, 2000 Super Bowl winners and full of stars; on the other the Cincinnati Bengals who had just won 6 games in total in the past two seasons, who hadn’t made it to the playoffs in 31 years and on whom no one would have bet a penny. This year, however, the team has started to spin again and those who bet on them, in the end, have put aside a nice nest egg, given that a final of the Bengals at the beginning of the season was quoted 125 to 1: with a dollar they brought some home 125. The hosts are the big favorites for the final win, but statistics hide a pitfall: six of the last ten Super Bowl have been won by the “underdogs”, the team that reached the final as underdog.