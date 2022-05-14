The most expensive movies in movie history

51.Titanic We start with Titanic, a huge box office hit. Its collection was $2,201 million dollars. Of course, it was a very expensive film due to the magnitude of its production: no less than 200 million dollars.

50. X-Men: Dark Phoenix A resounding failure: it was the X-Men film with the lowest grossing: just 252 million. And its production cost was 200.

49. Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald This film set in the Harry Potter universe cost more money than most of Harry’s own films: $200 million.

48. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness A super success but also very expensive: its budget was 200 million dollars.

47. Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw ‘The Rock’ is used to making expensive movies. And this is one of the most expensive, with a budget of 200 million. The film was very successful and grossed 760 million dollars.

46. ​​The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey The first installment of this new trilogy had a cost of 200 million dollars.

45. Incredibles 2 An excellent movie. Highly recommended. Expensive, yes: 200 million dollars.

44. Superman Returns A pretty bad movie, and it cost no less than 204 million dollars.

43. X-Men: Days of Future Past Lots of actors, time travel and special effects. Of course it was an expensive film: 205 million dollars.

42. King Kong Throughout history there were many movies about King Kong. We refer to the 2005 directed by Peter Jackson. It cost 207 million dollars.

41. The Hobbit – The Battle of the Five Armies The last installment of the trilogy had a budget of 209 million dollars.

40. Planet of the Apes – Showdown The second installment of this new trilogy is excellent, probably the best of the three. Filming it cost 209 million.

39. Battleship: naval battle A great commercial failure. Partly due to its high budget of 209 million dollars.

38. Transformers – Age of Extinction Its production expense was 210 million dollars.

37. X-Men: The Final Battle Perhaps the worst movie of all the X-Men. And to top it off the most expensive: it cost 210 million dollars.

36. Oz: The Mighty Its production costs were 215 million.

35. Men in Black 3 Will Smith wasn’t sure whether to step back into the shoes of Agent J, his iconic character. But 100 million dollars was enough to convince him. The total cost of the film was 215 million.

34. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug The second installment of the trilogy had a budget of 217 million dollars.

33. Transformers – The Last Knight The movies in the Transformers series have made a ton of money. And this one from 2017 too, although not as much as its predecessors: there were 605 million worldwide. The problem is that it cost $217 million to produce and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent promoting it. Therefore, the film lost more than 100 million.

32. Rogue One – A Star Wars Story The first spin-off in Star Wars history cost $220 million.

31. Avengers – The Avengers The first Avengers came to the cinema in 2012. It was the first time we saw all the heroes together. And to film it, 220 million were necessary.

30. Man of Steel It was the first time we saw Henry Cavill in the role of Superman. It cost 225 million dollars.

29. Pirates of the Caribbean – Death Chest The second installment and the most successful of the saga. It grossed $1.066 million and cost 225 million.

28. The Lone Ranger An extremely expensive film that failed in theaters around the world: it cost 225 million dollars.

27. The Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian The second installment of the saga was the most expensive: 225 million dollars.

26. Maleficent The film starring Angelina Jolie had a production cost of 226 million dollars.

25. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge The fifth and for now the last film by Jack Sparrow is from 2017. And its cost was 230 million.

24. Batman: The Dark Knight Rises The final film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy isn’t as good as the second, but it did make more money: $1.085 million. And its cost was also higher: 230 million.

23. Captain America: Civil War Excellent movie that bears the name of Captain America but could well be an Avengers since it has a huge number of heroes. His production costs were 230 million.

22.Avatar It cost 237 million and grossed $2,789.7 million at the worldwide box office.

21. 007 Specter It cost 245 million dollars.

20. Fast and Furious 8 It was the first film in the saga without Paul Walker, and the most expensive: 250 million.

19. No Time To Die The most expensive film in the long history of agent 007. Its budget was 250 million dollars.

18. Fast and Furious 7 Paul Walker’s latest film. It cost 250 million.

17. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince The sixth film of the famous magician was the most expensive of all: 250 million dollars.

16. Beauty and the Beast The adaptation of the animated classic with Emma Watson in the main role had a budget of 255 million.

15. Spider-Man 3 The most expensive film of the arachnid superhero to date. Its budget was 258 million dollars.

14. Star Wars: The Force Awakens The fourth highest grossing film in history. And the most successful of the Star Wars saga. It was the start of a new trilogy and grossed $2.068 million. Your production cost? 259 million.

13. The Lion King We refer to the 2019 version, which featured the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen, among others. Its budget was 260 million dollars.

12. Tangled – Tangled If we were to think about what was the most expensive animated movie in history, we would surely be inclined to answer ‘Toy Story 3″ or something similar. But no. The most expensive was ‘Tangled’, the story of Rapunzel: the production of it took 6 years, at an estimated cost of 260 million dollars.

11. Star Wars: The Last Jedi The second installment of the new trilogy divided fans: some loved it, others considered it disrespectful to the saga. Its production cost was 262 million dollars.

10. Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice They spent 263 million to make the movie that we all remember because the protagonists shout “Martha!”

9. John Carter: Between Two Worlds The movie of a human soldier teleporting to Mars was an absolute flop and they spent 264 million to film it.

8. Star Wars – Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker The final installment of the new trilogy is not a good movie. But it was expensive: it cost 275 million dollars. installment for the new Star Wars trilogy starring Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren.

7. Solo: A Star Wars Story A fairly mediocre film, but very expensive: its budget was 275 million dollars.

6. Justice League The film was very poorly received by both critics and audiences. And its production cost was 300 million dollars.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End The third installment of the saga had a budget of 300 million dollars.

4. Avengers: Infinity War It was the first time we saw Thanos in action. And it was very expensive: 316 million dollars.

3. Avengers: Endgame Endgame is the most successful movie in history, grossing over $2.797 million worldwide. If we talk about its production cost, it ranks third in the ranking with 356 million dollars.

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron Probably the worst Avengers movie. And the most expensive: its budget was 365 million dollars. A million for each day of the year.