The most expensive Tesla in the world is for sale for 1.8 million, and it’s Spanish! – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

Tesla has become an aspirational goal for many drivers around the world. In just a few years, Elon Musk’s company has gone from near anonymity to occupying the highest position in the industry in electric car sales and stock market value. His products are desired on all continents, but they are hardly a trifle with the desirability achieved by the original Tesla Roadster. The low number of remaining units make it more attractive, and such is the madness that a model registered in Spain is positioned as the most expensive in the world.

If we look at second-hand websites we see that there is a long list of units of current models, less and less given the high demand. Within those lists, in a very select group of web we will discover units of the original Roadster with a price of authentic madness. Speculation with these first units has been raising prices for years, so much so that they could position themselves against other great sports cars such as the Ferrari F40.

It is the first Tesla that was registered in Spain

The most curious of all is that the most expensive Tesla Roadster that we can find on the second-hand market is… Spanish! But before talking about the unit in particular, let’s briefly review the history of the company’s first model. Originally presented in 2006, it was not until 2008 when the first deliveries were made. This Lotus Elise converted to electric began an era that we all know today. In its four years on sale, a total of 2,450 units were sold.of which it is estimated that no more than 2,000 have survived to the present day.

A rare bird of the time that today has become the darkest object of desire for many collectors. The unit in question dates from 2010, being unit 199 of the 250 that were released under the limited Signature collection, which included particular details such as Electric Blue paint and three different hoods for the roof; one hard, one canvas and one carbon fiber. The first registration of it dates from March 25, 2010, registered by the Girona traffic delegation. Place where he lived for a few years under the guardianship of a single owner.

This unit, with Spanish registration, is for sale for 1.8 million

With an introductory price of close to $100,000, today they are the most desired range by collectors. So much so that a German website, specialized in Tesla, has the Spanish unit for sale with a price of 1.8 million dollars. In addition to its coveted finish, it has the peculiarity of being the first Tesla registered in Spain. It is kept in an original condition with all the services up to date and with only 5,303 kilometers on the odometer. A real madness that very few can afford.

And it is that, as we were telling you, the prices of the original Roadster have grown a lot in recent years. Recently, the same specialized website has just sold a unit for a quarter of a million dollars. Just to put us in the situation, it is twice the size of a modern Tesla Model S Plaid, and it is the same number that they are considering in Austin to put on the new Tesla Roadster, if one day it finally reaches the market. Would you be willing to pay almost 1.6 million euros for an original Roadster?