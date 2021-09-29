The most expensive transaction on Ethereum is USD 23.5 million

Source: Adobe / meteoritka

Yesterday, the crypto exchange Bitfinex paid USD 23.5 million (ETH 7,676.61) in commissions of transaction for a transfer of nearly USD 100,000 in tether (USDT) over the network Ethereum (ETH), according to public transaction data on Etherscan.

The transfer was made at 11:10 UTC on Monday and appears to have been sent from a Bitfinex-controlled wallet to a wallet belonging to DeversiFi, a non-custodial exchange spun off from Bitfinex in 2019.

“In transactions like these, the fees are backed by third-party integrations of Bitfinex. This was also confirmed by DeversiFi in their recent statement. We look forward to DeversiFi’s investigation and for the matter to be resolved on their side,” he said. a dBitfinexi spokesperson told Cryptonews.com.

Source: Etherscan

DeversiFi he confirmed that “a deposit transaction was made using a hardware wallet from DeversiFi’s main user interface with an erroneously high gas commission.” According to the company, they are “investigating the lawsuit to determine how this happened […]”, adding that no client funds are at risk.

Judging from the transaction data on Etherscan, the USDT transfer was made using the new EIP-1559 standard, which, among other things, is intended to improve the estimation of transaction fees on the network.

The transaction was made with what is possibly the largest transaction fee ever paid in cryptocurrency. Other incidents in the past include a $ 5.3 million transaction fee paid on Ethereum by the small Korean P2P exchange Good Cycle.

____

Reactions:

_______

_______

__________

___