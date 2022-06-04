The most express and least lasting romances in Hollywood

Perhaps they felt a daze and began their relationship. But many of those lightning loves in the world of cinema, music and TV they have been temporary – and shorter than we imagined.

Romance in Hollywood: famous couples that lasted a short time

Have you ever wondered where in the world Cupid shoots the most arrows? Well, possibly it’s in The angels. In the mecca of the entertainment industry, the arrows of love that this mischievous little angel sends in all directions pierce many a celebrity’s heart. The problem is that they often result in extremely fleeting romances.

Here we remember some of these “express romances” so abundant in Hollywood

Many of them, using an old popular expression, lasted “as long as a meringue at the door of a school.”

Young Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth They were a nice couple, but unfortunately their troubled relationship, like so many others in the world of film, television and music, was not of the “and they lived happily ever after” type. After ending his relationship with Miley, Liam had two mini-romances: with January jones and the Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez. For her part, Miley chose the singer benji Madden for put into practice that “one nail pulls out another”.

Someone who knows a lot about express love is Leonard DiCaprio. Her favorites, it’s no secret to anyone, are the models. her relationship with Bar Refaeli It was long, but it was full of breaks. And in those breaks when he was “single”, the actor took the opportunity to to have affair with other models What emma Miller Y Madalina Ghenea. With Blake Lively lasted almost six months and with Erin Heatherton about a year. But it seems that DiCaprio is not fond of very long-term commitments; This was demonstrated in his 2013 relations with Alesia Ryabenkova Y Barbara Palvin. There is also the theory that DiCaprio ‘dumps’ his girlfriends after the age of 25.

Other hot but brief romance like a sigh was the one that starred Ashton kutcher Y Rihanna. the former of From my Moore He fell in love with the sexy Barbadian singer and they were seeing each other for a couple of weeks. But the relationship did not last and Ashton finally set his sights on the actress. mila Kunis, with whom he has been with for a long time.

the most popular Zack Efron Y Lily collins They also starred in a romance that lasted about four months.

Specialists in Hollywood mini-romances

A girl who proved to have a tendency to loves fleeting is the popular singer taylor Swift. Despite his youth, his list of relationships was quite extensive. She included, among others, joe Jonas (former member of the dissolved group Jonas Brothers), the womanizer John Mayer, Harry styles (member of the popular group One Direction), taylor Lautner (Twilight’s werewolf), Jake Gyllenhaal (who was nine years older than Swift) and Connor kennedygrandson of the deceased Robert F Kennedy. And, although it was never confirmed, they say that her sentimental file would have to add the name of Cory Monteithone of the stars of the television series gleewho died in 2013.

Of course Katy perry does not lag behind. Before their 14 month marriage with the english comedian Russell BrandKaty had a series of brief relationships with various boys, including matthew Thiessen, from the Christian music band Relient K; british singer Mike; the actor Johnny lewis (who died in September 2012) and Travie McCoy, soloist of the group Gym Class Heroes. Her love catalog after Brand includes the model baptiste Giabiconi Already Robert AckroydGuitarist for the group Florence and the Machine. She now looks completely happy with her marriage to Orlando Bloom, who already have a beloved daughter.

Katy Perry and Johnny Lewis/Getty

Volatile and intense Hollywood relationships

Ryan Gosling Y sandra bullock They met while filming Murder By Numbers, in 2002 and immediately a strong attraction arose between them. But the spark of love didn’t stay lit for long. It is said that they decided to break up because of the age difference.

Lenny Kravitz He also had express love with two super-famous: madonna Y Nicole Kidman. The meeting of Meg Ryan Y Russell Crowe during the filming of proof of life It ended in a tempestuous passion. Result? Meg’s 11-year marriage to the actor Dennis Quaid went down, but her affair with Russell was no more than a passionate relationship that fizzled out after seven months.

And although many no longer remember it, before meeting Jennifer Aniston and marry her Brad pitt had a brief relationship with the also actress Christine applegate.

But not only in Hollywood are these volatile and intense relationships frequently “cooked”. The same thing happens in New York: a romance that no one predicted a long future was the one they started Scarlett johansson Y be Penn in 2011. The forecast was fulfilled. The actor is 24 years older than Scarlett.

Are these the shortest romances in Hollywood?

In England also proliferates loves “to use and throw away”. One who lost his head, very briefly, over one of the former Spicy Girls was comedian Russell Brand. Katy Perry’s ex met Gery Halliwell at the closing of the London Olympic Games and starred in a affair “lightning style”. Although it was said that Russell and Geri had a strong “spiritual connection” and that, among other things, they were united by their interest in yoga… it seems that that was not enough to turn their crush into something lasting.

Sometimes these very short loves are like “intermissions” in the middle of more stable relationships. A good example: the model and dancer Danielle Peazer Y Liam Payne, another member of One Direction, met during the recordings of the television contest The X Factor in London and began their relationship. Over time, they had a crisis and they distanced themselves. At that moment the singer appeared Lioness lewis and Liam lost his mind over her. Today everyone wonders, who is the model with whom Liam Payne was unfaithful to his fiancée?

The shortest marriages in Hollywood

Most of these famous express loves are no more than whims, dazzles or wrong signals from the heart. The funny thing is that some turn those sentimental tornadoes into marriages that last “the blink of an eye”.

Some examples? Renee Zellweger and the country singer Kenny Chesney They surprised everyone by getting married in May 2005. Happiness lasted only five months and the actress of Bridget Jones’ Diary rated the experience as “the biggest mistake of my life.”

the marriage of Jennifer Lopez with the dancer Chris Judd, in 2001, it also lasted only seven months. At least with him the list of the six engagement rings that JLo has had is increased.

Another example of these immature and hasty decisions was the mini-marriage of the sexy model Carmen electra Y Dennis rodman, a successful basketball player. They met in 1998, fell in love with each other and, without much thought, they said “yes”. Nine days after the wedding, they announced their final separation. According to the athlete, Carmen was “completely crazy.” And how did he not notice her before marrying her, was the question that many asked themselves.

But who won them was britney spears and his childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander. They were married in 2004 and 55 hours later they asked for the annulment of their marriage. According to some, sometimes these loves are advertising strategies.