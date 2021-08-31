the most extravagant dresses of the last 20 years | DireDonna

Defined “the jewel in the social crown of New York City“, the Met Gala it is one of the most exclusive and important social events in the world. This is an annual gala aimed at raising funds for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York, organized by the first lady of fashion Anna Wintour and before her by the historical journalist Diana Vreeland.

An event that every year brings together fashion and international stars under a single aim: to stage a real show through clothes Haute Couture and experimental clothes that embody the theme and the dress code imposed by the charity event.

From 1948 (year of its foundation) to date, there are many dresses that have paraded on the most anticipated red carpet of the entire fashion system. In fact, every year, celebrities are used to charm and enchant with their spectacular and luxurious dresses with a bizarre and daring design. Let’s see a selection of the most extravagant dresses of the last 20 years.

Cardi B’s wave dress

Among more extravagant clothes of the last 20 years we remember the huge dress by Cardi B shown on the red carpet on the occasion of the Met Gala 2019. It is an oversized dress with a scenographic effect. Suffice it to say that it required a staff of men to climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum. The dress in question was made by Thom Browne and is composed of a maxi skirt that recalls a wavy pattern and adorned with a thick hem of red feathers.

Cara Delevingne’s Rainbow Dress

Bold, transparent and multi-colored is the rainbow mini dress flaunted at Met Gala 2019 by Cara Delevingne. A signed creation Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior of the collection Haute Couture Spring 2019 which offers a skilful play of sensual transparencies alternating with touches of colors and eccentric details. Like the extravagant headdress made up of bananas, fake dentures and scrambled eggs.

Rhianna’s pope dress

The Met Gala 2018 themed “Fashion an the Catholic Imagination”Was studded with opulent dresses, enriched with precious stones and voluminous and luxurious garments inspired by the world of the sacred. In that year to bewitch is thedress worn by Rhianna signed John Galliano for Maison Margiela. A minidress studded with precious stones complete with papal tiara and maxi stole to complement an eccentric and unconventional look.

Katy Perry’s angelic dress

It was the year 2018 and the red carpet of the Met Gala unveiled a festival of out of the ordinary tailoring creations. An example is theangel dress by Katy Perry made by Donatella Versace with two huge wings in shaded gold. The rest of the look is composed of a skimpy custom made dress characterized by a dense golden metal mesh with bronze plates and Swarovski crystals. The outfit is accompanied by a pair of metallic effect boots in shades of gold.

Katy Perry’s red dress

Over the years, singer Katy Perry has distinguished herself for her extravagant and eccentric looks, positioning herself on the podium of the paladins of the most bizarre dresses. Like the dress worn at the 2017 Met Gala designed by John Galliano composed of a wool coat on which a tulle and chiffon dress covered with sparkling decorations rests. A look that reveals the art of fashion in every facet and interprets the glamor with crystals, satin ribbons and intertwined embroidery in a creation that looks like a wearable work of art.

Zac Posen’s luminescent dress

Among the dresses shown on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2016 one out of all has captured the attention of the whole world: theluminescent dress realized by Zac Posen for Claire Danes which embodies a modern Cinderella. For the occasion, the designer has decided to create a dress that combines fantasy and technology, made of woven organza in fiber optic customized with 30 mini batteries sewn into a thin lining. The result? An H designaute Couture which reflects the art of experimentation

Sarah Jessica Parker’s punk dress

The theme was “Punk: Chaos to Couture“And at the Met Gala of the Year 2013, actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore a multicolored punk-style dress complemented by tight maxi boots and a huge crested head cover made by Philip Treacy. A noteworthy extravagant dress.

The Pharaonic Dress of Anna Wintour

For the appointment with the Costume Institute Gala of 2008, the fashion devil Anna Wintour chooses to wear a pharaonic dress of Chanel Couture. It is a model that does not go unnoticed, with a futuristic design and voluminous details, almost bulky, but super precious. Like the maxi shells applied to the hips and the luminescent effect of the whole look.