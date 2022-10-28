The most extravagant or the most sophisticated? Cara Delevingne and hers her ups and downs in 30 looks, from yesterday to today: A good girl

By: LUNA DOMENECH

In recent months, much has been said about what happens to Cara Delevingne. Certain erratic behaviors, such as walking slovenly through an airport barefoot after a few days at a music festival, set off alarm bells. Health problems, addictions? In her last appearances, however, at Cannes, the model looks splendid, as if wanting to silence rumours. The truth is that Delevingne has never been a 'normal' model, neither for their measurements, nor for their looks, nor for their attitude. The naturalness, the laughter, the strange faces, seem to be his hallmark, even though she knows without a doubt what to wear on the red carpets and other high-end events. In his career he has been image of Dior, of Tag Heuer, muse and friend of Karl Lagerfeld… Among the most absolute extravagance, the more 'pulled' casual looks and sophistication In its pure state, the model moves without disheveled hair, and without complexes. In her style, she told Yo Dona in an interview: "I am a kind of chameleon. Sometimes I go for glamorous hair and make-up and other times I have shaved hair and bare skin. The spectrum is very broad. Everyone should have the right to choose how to express themselves freely with their image". And last summer, on the program of Jimmy Fallon, sentenced: "To the people I seem strange to you but so Iam. No shame." Chameleonic and controversial, this is Cara Delevingne in more than 20 looks.