The most exuberant looks of the red carpet of Cannes 2022

The red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival reaches its maximum splendor on the fifth day of the event. Hand in hand with major premieres such as ‘Decision To Leave’ -which took place in the afternoon- or ‘Crimes Of The Future’ -at night- prestigious faces from the film industry appeared, such as the great Sharon Stone -that if she already surprised us with her dress with a double skirt, now she really has the finishing touch with her resplendent dress-, the original Kristen Stewart or the British supermodel Naomi Campbell, among many others.

Along with them were numerous celebrities with great experience in the audiovisual scene such as Rebecca Hall or Maggie Gyllenhaalbut there have also been countless guests who have managed to live up to this glamorous event.

The theme of the iconic red carpet seemed to be focused on extravagance. Transparencies, plunging necklines, sequins and feathers They conquered the fifth day of the contest through exuberant outfits that have nothing to envy to the best ensembles in the history of the festival. In fact, everything points to the fact that within this new selection there is -at least- one of those who will hold a prestigious position on this recognized list.

However, despite the fact that the extravagant prevailed over the simplicity, we could also see some less striking proposals such as the all-black outfit with a halter top that our dearest Rossy de Palma or the very elegant backless dress from Ana Girardot which she managed to enhance through her magnificent ‘beauty’ look.

It should also be noted -also- how blurred the barrier was between the outfits they chose for the day and the outfits they wore at night. Thus, if there are usually notorious differences between the two styles, this time they did not exist. which confirms that the glamor and elegance have remained intact. So much so that if it weren’t for the difference in light in the photographs, we would hardly know which one is a premiere or another. We collect the best looks of an impeccable day that exudes elegance.