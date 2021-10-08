The most famous films dedicated to poker

There are many occasions to be able to dedicate yourself to cinema, intended both as a place to go in person to see a film, perhaps in the company of your partner or with friends, and as a film seen comfortably on the sofa at home, through one of the many methods at our disposal. The advent of the internet, in fact, has allowed cinephiles to enjoy feature films not necessarily through the old VHS or more modern DVD and Blu-Ray: just a good connection, a TV connected to the network and that’s it, with many platforms rich in online content. Among the most popular films, in addition to romantic comedies or action-movies, there are those that have as their theme the game, especially poker. In the next few lines, therefore, we will describe some of them.

In the first place we find Molly’s Game, which tells the story of a talented skier from Colorado, played by Jessica Chastain, forced to abandon her sports career prematurely due to an injury following a serious car accident. Life, however, will reserve her a second chance in Los Angeles in another area: that of poker.



Not as a player, but as an organizer of matches for players of a certain caliber: celebrities from entertainment, sports and the world economy. But when the success seems to have been acquired and Molly forces her hand by organizing a tournament for the richest men on the planet, here is that the police evict everything and arrest her, since among the players there were also members belonging to the underworld, obviously without his knowledge. The defense lawyer, who only after some time will decide to accept the assignment, will be able to make the protagonist serve a sentence lower than that initially requested. A film not to be missed.

In the wake of Molly’s Game we also find a second masterpiece of international cinema based on poker: “The player”.



The original title of this film dated 1998 is “Rounders” and its plot deals with the ambitions of a young law student played by Matt Damon, who has returned to the center of the news for a severe attack suffered by Amanda Knox for her new film “Stillwater”, inspired by the history of women.



Loading... Advertisements

The protagonist, a very skilled poker player, decides to leave the tournaments after losing 30 thousand dollars in a game against a Russian loan shark. Too bad that on his way he meets Norton known as “Worm”, a friend who has come out of prison and got into debt with one of the henchmen of the Russian loan shark. The two try to recover the sum, not without getting into trouble, participating in various tournaments around the USA. Will they make it? Find out for yourself by watching the movie.

There would be many other poker films that could be included in the list, but here we will limit ourselves to mentioning only a third, which is worth watching at least once in your life, especially if you are a lover of the documentary genre.



This is the docufilm “Kid Poker”, which represents a real slice of life, that of Daniel Negreanu. A film much appreciated by those who know the dynamics of the game, by card game experts, by those who also understand the dynamics and theonline poker offer, on the Web. Negreanu is undoubtedly one of the most important champions in the history of the World Series of Poker, whose story is told starting from the emigration from his native place with his family to reach Canada. A long interlude dedicated to his extraordinary career as a professional player cannot be missing.