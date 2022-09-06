The most famous girlfriends of actor Jared Leto

Jared Leto he is one of the most sought-after men in Hollywood; His talent as a singer and actor has made millions of women swoon for him around the world. This has moved over the years to the brainiac scene, as the artist has a long list of romances with some of the most famous women.

Currently, Jared Leto He is dating the Russian model Valery Kaufman, although they have been in an intermittent relationship for seven years, she has been the woman who has accompanied him all these years and, for now, they are still together. But let’s remember some of the most famous women who have had an affair with him in the past.

Jared Leto is a highly coveted man. (Source: Instagram @jaredleto)

Which celebrities dated Jared Leto?

The list of women who have passed through the life of Jared Leto It is really intense, so we will only focus on the most famous worldwide. Or at least some of them.

Cameron Diaz

Jared Leto Y Cameron Diaz they began dating in 1999. Over the next few years, The Telegraph named them one of “Hollywood’s most photogenic but least photographed couples.” In 2003 they made a public appearance on the carpet at the Golden Globes. That same year they began to talk about their supposed commitment but finally they ended up separating.

Scarlett Johansson

In 2014, Scarlett Johansson had a fleeting romance with the lead singer of “30 Seconds to Mars”. Ten years later they saw each other again, but it did not happen to adults.

Ashley Olson

Do you remember Ashley Olsen from the series “Three by three”? Well, she had a friends with benefits relationship with Jared Leto for many years. It was never anything formal and there was never any continuity, simply when they coincided they met and the sparks arose.

Lindsay Lohan

To Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto They were linked at the time they recorded the movie “John Lennon’s Assassin” together, despite the fact that he stated in front of the press that during the filming he did not speak with any of his companions to achieve his interpretation.

Paris Hilton

Heiress Paris Hilton was photographed with the actor at the Sundance Film Festival. It was nothing serious, but they had more than one meeting.

Miley Cyrus

In 2015, strong rumors circulated that Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto they had a strong connection thanks to music. They lived a brief and intense romance, because the singer knew that he was dating other women at the same time, although she did not really care at that time.

Do you remember any other celebrity that has passed us by and has to be on this list? Who do you think has been the best couple of Jared Leto Until now?

