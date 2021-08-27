The most famous insecure stars in Hollywood: who they are

Even the stars are not immune to problems of insecurity: let’s find out which of them have confessed it and how they live this side of their character.

Insecure stars in Hollywood: who they are

Despite being one of the most awarded actresses in Hollywood, Meryl Streep she admitted that she was deeply amazed by the success of her roles. “You always think: but it’s possible that people still want to come and see me in a movie. And anyway, I don’t know how to act. What am I doing here? “, confessed to People.

Meryl Streep

Jodie Foster is no exception and in the past, in an interview with her from Ellen DeGeneres, said he never understood how he “deserved” his Oscars: “I was convinced there was a mistake. That someone would come to my house and say: sorry, we made a mistake. The award had to go to Meryl Streep “, He admitted.

Also Jessica Alba she confessed to having suffered from problems of insecurity, derived especially from the low esteem she had of herself when she was a child. “Nobody looked at me, rather they avoided me: I was very shy, I had protruding teeth and a strong Texan accent. Plus, we weren’t a rich family, and that didn’t help … “, told a You Style the actress, now considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Celebrities with the impostor syndrome

Twilight star Robert Pattinson admitted he didn’t understand why he was still being given new roles: “I’m proud that they still offer me parts. You always think you’re a scam, they’re going to kick you out at any moment“He told Vanity Fair.

Also Emma Watson admitted that he suffered from impostor syndrome due to his insecurity. In fact, about her acting career she told Es: “When I was little, I just did it. They told me to act and I acted. So when I get critical accolades today, I can’t help but feel like an impostor “.