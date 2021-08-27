News

The most famous insecure stars in Hollywood: who they are

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Even the stars are not immune to problems of insecurity: let’s find out which of them have confessed it and how they live this side of their character.

From Meryl Streep to Jessica Alba, many stars have confessed to suffering from insecurity problems. Let’s find out what it is and what their strategies were to try to overcome this problem of their way of being.

Insecure stars in Hollywood: who they are

Despite being one of the most awarded actresses in Hollywood, Meryl Streep she admitted that she was deeply amazed by the success of her roles. “You always think: but it’s possible that people still want to come and see me in a movie. And anyway, I don’t know how to act. What am I doing here? “, confessed to People.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

Jodie Foster is no exception and in the past, in an interview with her from Ellen DeGeneres, said he never understood how he “deserved” his Oscars: “I was convinced there was a mistake. That someone would come to my house and say: sorry, we made a mistake. The award had to go to Meryl Streep “, He admitted.

Also Jessica Alba she confessed to having suffered from problems of insecurity, derived especially from the low esteem she had of herself when she was a child. “Nobody looked at me, rather they avoided me: I was very shy, I had protruding teeth and a strong Texan accent. Plus, we weren’t a rich family, and that didn’t help … “, told a You Style the actress, now considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Loading...
Advertisements

Celebrities with the impostor syndrome

Twilight star Robert Pattinson admitted he didn’t understand why he was still being given new roles: “I’m proud that they still offer me parts. You always think you’re a scam, they’re going to kick you out at any moment“He told Vanity Fair.

Also Emma Watson admitted that he suffered from impostor syndrome due to his insecurity. In fact, about her acting career she told Es: “When I was little, I just did it. They told me to act and I acted. So when I get critical accolades today, I can’t help but feel like an impostor “.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

956
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
768
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
754
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
703
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
595
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
581
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
581
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
564
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
521
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
495
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top