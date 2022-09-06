The most famous nightclub in Ibiza is for sale

Party at Pachá Ibiza in June (AFP)

The venture capital fund that owns the most famous nightclub in Ibiza put the leisure group with premises in several tourist destinations up for sale, after a summer in which it recovered its profits, which had been affected by the pandemic.

The newspaper The Confidential indicated that Trilantic, owner of Pacha Universehung up the “for sale” sign to offer the famous cherries of the nightclub, which is usually attended by famous and wealthy tourists in the high season.

As explained by the firm, are looking for a partner to finance the international expansion of the brandless than a year after receiving an 18 million euro ransom from the Spanish government.

The group, based in the Balearic Islands, but controlled from Luxembourg, expects to capture between 400 and 500 million eurosmuch more than he paid in 2017 when he bought it for 270 million.

Pacha Nightclub, in Ibiza (google maps)

Thus, Universo Pachá seeks to overcome the liquidity problems that it has dragged on since the pandemic forced a prolonged closure of its stores.

Although Pachá is the emblem, the good results came especially from Lio Ibiza and Lio Mikonosfrequented by world stars.

Investors are being attracted by investment plans, with contracts to reach London, Miami, Dubai, Marbella and other cities with a high flow of high consumption tourism.

as reported The confidentialthe company could sell its entire stake or keep a minority partner’s capital, depending on the offers it receives.

KEEP READING:

The children of Britney Spears broke the silence and revealed why they no longer speak to her

Barack Obama: President, Nobel Laureate, and Now Emmy Winner