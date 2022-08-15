Entertainment

The most famous people in Mexico who are not Mexican, beyond Luis Miguel

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

There are many famous foreigners who have created their artistic career in Mexico despite coming from other countries. This is the case of Luis Miguel, nicknamed “El Sol de Mexico”, Mexican singer and music producer born in Puerto Rico. Luis Miguel He is considered one of the biggest and most successful artists in Latin America for his wide range of musical styles, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

As well as Luis Miguel Another music celebrity who grew up artistically in Mexico is Chavela Vargas, who was a singer and actress of Costa Rican origin. A Chavela Vargas She is considered a main figure and a great peculiar artist of the ranchera music of Mexico, and an important influence for many artists of Latin American popular music, even becoming an inspiration for several figures in the cinema such as the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and several others. In 2007 she was honored with the Grammy Award for Musical Excellence from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Eiza González got tired of being associated with Hollywood men: “Stop inventing”

31 seconds ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, thunderclap in Manchester?

1 min ago

The surprising amount that Gal Gadot spent on cars

7 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence quotes on the importance of being authentic

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button