The most famous people in Mexico who are not Mexican, beyond Luis Miguel

There are many famous foreigners who have created their artistic career in Mexico despite coming from other countries. This is the case of Luis Miguel, nicknamed “El Sol de Mexico”, Mexican singer and music producer born in Puerto Rico. Luis Miguel He is considered one of the biggest and most successful artists in Latin America for his wide range of musical styles, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

As well as Luis Miguel Another music celebrity who grew up artistically in Mexico is Chavela Vargas, who was a singer and actress of Costa Rican origin. A Chavela Vargas She is considered a main figure and a great peculiar artist of the ranchera music of Mexico, and an important influence for many artists of Latin American popular music, even becoming an inspiration for several figures in the cinema such as the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and several others. In 2007 she was honored with the Grammy Award for Musical Excellence from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Angelique Boyer is another artist naturalized in Mexico. Boyer, is a French actress and model, nationalized Mexican, winner of three TVyNovelas Awards, two Bravo Awards and an ACE Award for “Best Actress”. Angelique is known for her participation on television, mainly in soap operas such as “Hearts to the limit”, “Rebelde”, “Muchachitas como tú”, “Alma de Hierro”, “Mujeres assassinas”, “Corazón Salvaje” and ” Teresa”.

Source: Pinterest

Like Angelique, her boyfriend, Sebastián Rulli is an Argentine actor; who moved to Mexico to study acting, being “Primer Amor a mil per hora”, his debut. Years later he would be nationalized as a Mexican. Chabelo is another icon of Mexico as Luis MiguelY Chavela Vargas, which marked thousands of childhoods with its program “En familia con Chabelo”; Believe it or not, he also makes this list as he is a Mexican-American actor, comedian, and television host.

Source: Twitter

Belinda, is another musical artist like Chavela Vargas Y Luis Miguelwhich has already become an icon of Mexico. She is a Spanish singer and actress with Mexican naturalization. The actress began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old, in roles on television shows. In 2002 she signed with BMG and two years later she released her debut album “Belinda”. Finally we have Livia Brito, a Cuban actress who debuted in Mexico in 2010 and became known with her role as Fernanda Sandoval in the telenovela “Triunfo del amor”.