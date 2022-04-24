The most famous Ukrainian celebrities in America

Some of the most famous celebrities in America are Ukrainian. Here are five celebrities who are of Ukrainian origin and how they have raised their voices in the face of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mila Kunis

The actress was born in Chernivtsi, southwestern Ukraine, where he spent much of his childhood, until his parents emigrated to the United States when he was only seven years old

“I feel like a part of my heart has been ripped out. It was a very strange feeling. It doesn’t take away from who I am as a person, but it adds a whole other layer.” expressed the actress before the conflict.

Jovovich mile

Born in the capital of Ukraine, kyiv, Milla Jovovich has always been proud of her roots. Jovovich was born in the Soviet Ukraine, however, He immigrated with his parents to the United States during his early years.

“I am heartbroken and stunned trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace, Ukraine. My country and my people are being bombed. Hidden friends and family. My blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, the displaced families, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them.

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells about the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The endless monster of imperialism. And the people always pay with bloodshed and tears”wrote the actress in networks.

Vera Farmiga

Although the famous ‘Lorraine Warren‘ from The Conjuring He was born in United States, her parents are from Ukraine. In fact, the actress was raised in a Ukrainian community in New Jersey where he learned to speak English until he was six years old.

“Ukraine has not perished yet. Neither her glory nor her freedom. On us, compatriots, fate will smile on us once again. Our enemies will vanish, like dew in the morning sun. And he too will rule, brothers, in a free land of his own. We will surrender our souls and bodies to achieve our freedom.”, wrote on Instagram.

Katherine Winnick

Like Vera Farmiga, The Vikings actress was not merely born in the Ukraine but her parents were. Winnick is originally from Canada, although her first language was Ukrainian. The actress has always shown her love for her parents’ homeland and through her social networks, He has shared various publications in support of Ukraine.

Olga Kurylenko

The actress and model was born in Berdyansk, Ukraine, and rose to international fame thanks to her role as the Bond Girl in the film Quantum of Solace.

“We have common roots! We are brothers and sisters! ¡Stop killing each other! Being against the war does not mean being against your country. It means having compassion and understanding that there is no point in losing a life. say no Give up the war! Show us that you don’t want your brothers and sisters to die! I hope for you and I believe in you!!! Good wins!!!! Let’s win together.” expressed the model in networks.

You may also be interested in: What is the role of bitcoin in the Russia – Ukraine war?