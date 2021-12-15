The most fashionable couples of 2021: how love influences (and improves) style

The fashion couples of 2021, a year of love story

2021 for celebs was a year marked by romance. New couples were born, like Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, and old flames rekindled, like the Bennifers. And many of the celebrities looking for love, when they finally found love, they imprinted their happiness on the style as well. From the sophisticated genre of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, to the extravagant of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – who showed up on the red carpet joined by a chain fastened to the nails of the little finger – couple looks appeared twice as good.

Each couple has their own aesthetic

Each duo has cultivated their own aesthetic. Justin and Hailey Bieber, for example, choose brands with a more streetwear sensibility (both often wear Justin’s brand Drew House). Kravitz and Tatum also learned the art of casual style, but in their own way. Tatum loves wearing a graphic T-shirt and jeans, while Kravitz embellishes simple tank tops and minimal slip dresses with important accessories such as Telfar bags. And then we cannot fail to mention Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, with their over-the-top punk style.

There are those who prefer classic elegance

On the other hand, couples like Bennifer or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have opted for a more elegant and formal red carpet aesthetic. You will rarely see Nick Jonas without the classic men’s suit, or Priyanka Chopra Jonas without a model just off the catwalks.

And who dares with the avant-garde

And again, there are couples who love the avant-garde. Cardi B and Offset opted for the Balenciaga spring 2022 total looks. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were the best dressed couple at this year’s Met Gala: she in a black Balenciaga coat and he in an ERL quilted coat.

In short, each couple has somehow found the perfect match, each reflecting, and even enhancing, the fashion aura of the other.

Below, 16 famous couples of 2021, and their style.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com