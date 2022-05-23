If you want to be able to find a haircut that sets the trend and that allows you to look completely different this new season, nothing like choosing the cut that is in fashion among the famous and that also seems to be perfect for women of all ages. It doesn’t matter if you are 30, 40 or 60 years old, this is the most flattering haircut that will be worn this summer.

The most flattering haircut

When it comes to finding the haircut that suits us best, we must take into account several factors such as, choose the cut well based on our features or also choose a color that we know that it will be good for us. Furthermore, we cannot forget the trends and if we have to choose a haircut that is currently imposed but also seems to suit everyone that’s the cropped pixie haircut.

This is the ‘cropped pixie’

An short pixie hair style that has swept so much for years but completely updated. According to the stylists, the ‘cropped’ looks good on both young and mature women. By the way, for these it will be a cut that will have a certain ‘botox effect’ since it has the ability to highlight the cheekbones making the face look rejuvenated.

Apparently, the ‘cropped pixie’ It arises from two other cuts that already took a lot last year; the mullet that celebrities like Miley Cyrus or Úrsula Corberó made fashionable and the ‘shag’ or cut ‘shaggy’ that with its capes seduced celebrities like Taylor Swift or Zendaya. This summer 2022, on the other hand, the option is to also choose that more “retro” style for the hair, but with completely short hair, although without losing the volume provided by the light layers that make it up.

The ‘cropped pixie’ reveals a longer look than the ‘pixie’ itself or the short bob and usually worn combed forward and backwards in the area of ​​​​the ears and temples although if you feel like it you can moisten it and comb it all backwards.

Thanks to the effect of bringing it forward and completely framing the face, it is as if you have a spotlight on the cheekbones for that “lift” that It also highlights the rest of the features on your face. A cut that also it is perfect for a round face and although it will be a challenge for elongated features, the truth is that it can work if we leave the hair slightly longer.

Among the celebrities who have already worn it or who are now joining this trend, we have, for example, Zoe Kravitz (pictured) or Florence Pugh and we emphasize that it looks good with all ages so what are you waiting for to try it?