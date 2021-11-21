the most flexible Leasys rental

YOU CAN DO EVERYTHING ONLINE – The Leasys, subsidiary of FCA Banck, part of the Stellantis group, has launched a new form of long term rental of type flexible, up to 24 months in duration, called Be Free EVO. Subscribing is very simple; in the first instance you have to buy a voucher starting from 199 euros of the chosen car model, on Amazon or at one of the enabled Leasys Mobility Stores, then just register on the site befree-evo.leasys.com and pay the fee for the first month of rental (payments will be made by credit card). No advance payment is required and after two days it will be possible to drive the chosen car.

KILOMETRIC EXTENSION – Dedicated to both individuals and freelancers and companies, Be Free EVO gives the user the possibility to choose one of the five cars available and drive after 48 hours, with the possibility of returning it after the first month without penalties. Five models are available: Fiat Nuova 500 electric and Opel Corsa-e (389 euros per month), Jeep Compass 4xe (479 euros), Opel Corsa (279 euros) and Fiat 500X (379 euros). The fixed fee, with a maximum duration of two years, includes the former 1,500 km of travel per month, to which it is possible to add another 1,500 in the Plus version. This last variant, in addition to extending the monthly mileage limit, allows you to add a package that includes, starting from 79 euros per month, the super cover coverage (which eliminates the excess due in case of damage, total or partial theft and fire) and the additional driver.