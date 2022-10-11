The most followed stars on social networks!

Whether we like it or not, social networks or social interaction platforms are an integral part of our daily lives. These platforms are mainly used by public figures (stars), whatever their field, to interact with their fans. Given their usefulness, social networks are excellent ways to measure the popularity of their users. Focus on the most followed public figures on social networks!

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldothe first among sports stars

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing under the colors of Manchester United, prances at the top of the ranking of the most followed personalities on social networks. Indeed, according to a recent study conducted by the Visual Capitalist site, Cristiano Ronaldo has to his credit more than 500 million subscribers, all social networks combined. With such a performance, the native of Funchal silences certain received ideas according to which social networks are only intended for women.

The popularity of Cristiano Ronaldo on social networks, especially Instagram where he has approximately more than 400 million subscribers, is such that the publications of the famous Portuguese striker continue to break records. As proof, the photo posted by the athlete on Instagram after the birth of his daughter received more than 11 million likes. This photo deservedly finds itself on the podium of the most famous posts on Instagram.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber

In second place in the ranking of the most followed personalities on social networks, we find the young Canadian singer-songwriter, dancer and singer justin bieber. With more than 450 million subscribers on social networks, this young Canadian artist has a very good popularity rating. It is particularly active on:

Instagram;

Twitter;

Facebook ;

Youtube ;

and TikTok, the platform of the moment.

These different social interaction platforms have no secrets for Justin Bieber since he knows quite well about new technologies.

As proof, Justin Bieber’s first steps in the music industry were made on YouTube, the streaming video site. He is also one of the artists with the highest number of views on this platform. Relatively eventful, the news of the stars on a daily basis is scrutinized with a fine-toothed comb by journalists and tabloid press media. Justin Bieber is a perfect illustration of this.

American singer Ariana Grande

American actress, singer-songwriter, producer and singer born in 1993, Ariana Grande is known for her outstanding vocal performances. This recognition in music, her passion, is also reflected on social networks, because the young singer enjoys great popularity.

In concrete terms, the number of subscribers that Ariana Grande on social networks is estimated at more than 400 million. The American singer’s subscribers are mainly on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. On his Instagram account, the artist often shares photos of his animals, dogs adopted from animal shelters. One of her most popular photos on this platform is the one where she visits a sick little girl.

Among the stars of the song, we find theAmerican Selena Gomez

Also with more than 400 million subscribers on social networks, the American singer Selena Gomez is one of the most followed personalities on social interaction platforms. Although she is very famous, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber does not take the lead. Through her publications, we can realize that Selena Gomez lives with ease.

On her Instagram account, she advertises products from her brand, Rare Beauty, as well as promoting upcoming episodes of her culinary channel. Selena Gomez is a real fashion lover who does not hesitate to give style lessons on her accounts. One of Selena Gomez’s photos with the most likes is the one taken before she had a kidney transplant.

American singer Taylor Swift

In fifth place in the ranking of the most followed stars on social networks ranks the American singer Taylor Swift with over 360 million subscribers. Very active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Taylor Swift is no match for her cats. Indeed, the photos where the artist is highlighted do not collect as many likes as those where she poses with one of her animals.

American actor Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, still known by the nickname The Rock, is a former wrestler who successfully converted to the cinema. Chaining films generally well received by film critics, Dwayne Johnson is the only full-time actor present in the ranking of the most followed star personalities on social networks. He has more than 340 million subscribers to his credit on social interaction platforms. Mainly active on Instagram and Twitter, the actor shares photos and videos with his millions of fans in a tone that combines humor and irony.