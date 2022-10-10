The most generous stars

When it comes to helping others, some stars are more motivated than others! In addition to making generous donations, several stars do not hesitate to use their forum to raise awareness and try to change things. Here is the second part of a file inspired by US Weekly.



Michael J Fox

In 2013, the actor with Parkinson’s disease hosted a benefit concert with a slew of well-known musicians, including Chris Martin. He thus raised the tidy sum of 5.5 million dollars for research on Parkinson’s.



Jennifer Aniston

Always ready to help others, the star of Friends sang on stage Hey Jude, of the Beatles, at a benefit concert for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month a few years ago. Then, in 2017, she split $1 million between the Ricky Martin Foundation — to support Puerto Rico after hurricane maria — and the Red Cross, which was then working to rebuild several American cities devastated by storms.



Johnny Depp

It’s dressed as Jack Sparrow, his character in Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich the actor virtually visited with young patients at Queensland Children’s Hospital, Australia, during the pandemic.



Taylor Swift

In August 2020, the singer surprised an 18-year-old woman who had created a page on GoFundMe in order to raise money to pay her tuition and, thus, realize her dream of becoming a mathematician. “I offer you the amount that will allow you to reach your goal. Good luck in all your endeavours,” Taylor wrote alongside her $30,000 donation. A few months later, the star returned to the online crowdfunding platform to make two donations of $ 13,000 to two mothers seriously affected by covid.



With his partner, Nikki Reed.

Ian Somerhalder

In 2015, whoever played Damon in The Vampire Diaries hosted the gala Beyond Hunger: A Place at the Tablewhich aims to raise funds to eradicate hunger and poverty in the world.



Elton John

In 2016 alone, the 75-year-old singer donated nothing less than $38 million from the Elton John AIDS Foundation to various charities, earning him a No. 1 spot on the Sunday Times. Giving List that year.



The Weeknd

The interpreter of Save Your Tears did not remain indifferent to the Tigray war, which broke out in 2020 in the country of origin of his parents, Ethiopia. So he sent a million dollars to help the victims. “Innocent civilians, from children to the elderly, are being murdered in senseless ways,” he lamented. The same year, he performed a free online concert on TikTok. The sale of merchandise designed for the occasion raised $350,000. This amount was donated to the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that protects the rights of vulnerable people and ends mass incarceration in the United States.



Ben Affleck

The actor gives his all to the Eastern Congo Initiative, which he co-founded in 2010, with the aim of working for and with the Congolese people. “Getting involved in something, helping others, influencing the course of the Universe… I think if you do that, even a little, your life will also improve,” said the Batman interpreter.



George and Amal Clooney

The explosions that occurred in August 2020 at the port of Beirut, which left 215 dead and 6,500 injured, greatly affected the lawyer of Lebanese origin and her husband. the power couple therefore donated $100,000 to three organizations that help victims. “We are both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut for the devastation they have had to face in recent days,” the pair commented.



Meryl Streep

Committed, the 73-year-old actress has been involved in several organizations during her life, such as Oxfam America, Meals on Wheels New York and Coalition for the Homeless. Along with her husband, Don Gummer, she also established the Silver Mountain Foundation for the Arts in 1983. The spouses have since distributed millions of dollars in grants to support arts education.



Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The spouses lent their support during the HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration in November 2014 by distributing food to underprivileged families in Miami.



Pharrell Williams

Through his Black Ambition Foundation, the lead singer of Happy awarded $15,000 to more than 30 business founders of African American or Latino origin, in addition to signing a check for one million dollars to one of them! The ex-coach at The Voice also created the organization From One Hand to Another, which works with underprivileged children.



Halsey

Revolted by the atrocious death of George Floyd, in May 2020, the singer of Bad at Love generously shared part of his fortune with various organizations fighting against racism. She donated $50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, $25,000 to Reclaim the Block and $25,000 to Black Visions Collective, in addition to sending money to Black Lives Matter. Then, in July, she auctioned five paintings created on stage during her tour Love and Power Tour. The money was donated to the National Network of Abortion, an organization working to improve access to abortion for low-income women.



Cardi B

In December 2019, the rapper spent nearly $5,000 on toys at the Target store to then distribute to underprivileged children in the Miami area.



Jack Harlow

The rapper has the State of Kentucky tattooed on his heart! In October 2021, he announced that he had made donations to five organizations in Louisville, his hometown. Then, two months later, he donated $250,000, in partnership with KFC, to the American Red Cross to help rebuild towns in this place, which has seen 66 tornadoes in two days.



Seth Rogen

In 2019, the comedian participated in the show The Price Is Right on behalf of the Hilarity for Charity Foundation, which raises money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Seth started this organization with his wife, Lauren Miller, when her mother was diagnosed with the terrible disease. This appearance enabled him to raise $69,000.



Phoebe Waller Bridge

During the fires that ravaged more than a fifth of Australia’s forests in 2019 and 2020, the star of flea bag wanted to do his part. So she asked fashion house Ralph & Russo to auction off the gorgeous sequined suit she wore to the Golden Globes and send the dollars to Australian organizations.



justin bieber

In 2012, the interpreter of Love Yourself pledged to donate one dollar from every ticket sold on his tour believe to Pencils of Promise, a non-profit organization that improves education in developing countries. Then, more recently, the singer gave a free show to a group of Los Angeles prisoners. In addition to interpreting his success lonelyhe sang three songs with a Christian flavor.



Brittany Snow

The actress of Pitch Perfect participated in the creation in 2010 of Love Is Louder, a web community and an organization that organizes awareness events on bullying, discrimination and depression across the United States. “I was bullied at school by a girl who made my life miserable and I feel like everyone I know has a similar story.”



Shawn Mendes

In July 2020, the Shawn Mendes Foundation partnered with the organization Global Citizen Year to create a leadership program aimed at empowering young adults around the world with the skills to maximize their impact. social. The Canadian singer’s foundation also distributed scholarships for a total of $250,000. “Our world needs young leaders more than ever,” commented the interpreter of Piece of You.



Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

By asking their friends and admirers to donate to dig wells in Ethiopia rather than giving them gifts on their birthdays, the spouses have managed to provide clean water to more than 400 Ethiopians. “Our trip was an eye-opener and an authentic experience,” said the couple, who visited to see the work of the organizations they have funded.



Kit Harington

Pay it forward, the actor of Game Of Thrones knows that! After his admission to a wellness center for personal reasons in June 2019, fans of the series created a page on JustGiving. The money was given to Mencap, an organization working with people with learning disabilities, for which he is a spokesperson. “This donation page touched my heart and brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful gift!” Kit wrote alongside his own nearly $10,000 donation.



Jennifer Hudson

Following the triple murder of her mother, brother and nephew in October 2008, the star of Dreamgirls helped establish two foundations, The Hudson-King Foundation for Families of Slain Victims and the Julian D. King Gift Foundation.



Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi

“When the pandemic started and people were tearing it up across the country, we knew we had to do something to help them,” mentioned the singer’s son. They ultimately chose to financially support World Central Kitchen through their Hampton Water rosé wine brand, donating $1 per bottle sold during the month of August 2020.



Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

As paparazzi sought to photograph them in 2014, the actors hid their faces behind cardboard, on which they wrote: ‘We don’t need attention, but these wonderful organizations do: youthmentoring.org, autismspeaks .org, wwo.org, gildasclubnyc.org. This is what is important. Have a good day!”