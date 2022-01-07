The most glamorous hairstyle of 2022 is the Bubble Ponytail

One of the most popular hairstyles of 2022 is that of Bubble Ponytail, a ponytail enlivened by a series of rubber bands that group the locks into small balloons. Already loved by celebrities, who have also treasured it on the red carpet, this particular hairstyle is not only suitable for the most important occasions but does not give up onallure sparkling. An example of this is the use made by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress walked the 2021 Bafta shows wearing a very elegant dress, but she didn’t give up on a glamorous hairstyle by proposing a harmonious Bubble Ponytail, tight at the top, with side tufts that frame the face.

What are Bubble Ponytails: how they are made

Simple and versatile, this hairstyle is especially useful for those with medium-long hair. In fact, worked on a shorter cut, it will be difficult to obtain the effect baloon. It can be made simply by using rubber bands or enriched with colored hairpins and pegs depending on the occasion. The Bubble Ponytails have again found feedback on social, bouncing from Instagram to TikTok, capturing more and more users’ interest.

It has also become increasingly popular, also through social media, due to its speed and effectiveness. Who has difficulty taming long hair – so to speak, like Ariana Grande – and is looking for a hairstyle that shouts “trendy” from every root will find in the Bubble Ponytail the fastest solution.

The key to achieving a perfect Bubble Ponytale lies in the fold the hair. It is necessary that the hair turns out voluminous in order to make each segment clearly visible. For example, those with very fine hair could use a texturizing spray. The first step, in any case, is to brush the hair as best as possible in order to obtain a very smooth hair and untangle any knots. We start with the first phase, which is to create a simple one ponytail. The choice is yours the height (however, we advise you to keep it well up).

The second step is to create small balloons of hair. Just create gods segments of hair with other rubber bands, creating a kind of bubble. To give that effect baloon, you will simply have to fan out each strand.

The Bubble Ponytale are sparkling And fast and lend themselves to any occasion. As a treat, it could also be combined with a hair bow overhanging the rubber bands.

