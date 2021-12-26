the most glamorous looks of the actor

One of the most beloved actors and glamorous faces of recent years is precisely Jared Leto. Born in 1971, he has formed an important partnership with Gucci enough to show off many looks of the maison and also appear in the film House of Gucci along with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Today, December 26, 2021, the actor turns his birthday and we want to remember not only his most important cinema successes, but also his look more glamorous on the red carpet.

He starred in several films such as Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club, Panic Room, American Psycho, Mr. Nobody, Interrupted Girls, Blade Runner 2049 And Suicide Squad. Here he was able to interpret the madman Joker, villain of Batman in love with Harley Quinn. Jared Leto has also directed several video clips and starred in some TV series such as My So-Called-Life And Family wanted. But, even before gaining fame as an actor, Jared Leto marked a few years on the music scene as frontman of the Thirty Seconds to Mars. Among the most iconic songs of the band we remember This Is War And The Kill (Bury Me).

Jared Leto on the red carpet

Singer, actor and fashion face, Jared Leto is a tireless example of glamor and proves that yes, you can have it all. With House of Gucci, had the opportunity to parade on several red carpet without ever contradicting himself, wearing trendy looks and with the signature of the maison to which he is very attached. For example, for the Los Angeles premiere she wore a tuxedo in old pink velvet with transparent gloves enriched with precious stones. The suit comes from the maison’s Spring 2022 collection.

On the other side of the States, specifically in New York, for the premiere of House of Gucci the actor opted for a mustard yellow suit, again in velvet and also by the maison. As a chic touch, the golden sequin turtleneck that emerges from the jacket.

Turquoise is the suit shown on the London red carpet for the premiere of House of Gucci. In this case, Jared Leto has well thought of proposing a cream-colored tulle shirt that is barely visible from the jacket and silver clutch held in one hand. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala the actor didn’t give up on the extravagance, opting for a total white suit with sleeves full of pastel pink fringes strictly by Gucci.

And, speaking of extravagance, one of his most daring and appreciated looks stands out the one sported at Met Gala 2019. Who could ever forget Jared Leto on the pink carpet carrying the head of one doll in his image and likeness? For the occasion, the actor chose a long red dress enriched with precious stones, total Gucci. At the 2021 SAG Awards she wore a I complete lilac by Gucci with shell-shaped clutch.

At the Golden Globes 2021 Jared Leto proposed an elegant camel-colored suit from the maison with a silver silk shirt with a 70s allure. At the 2015 SAG Awards she chose a total black tuxedo with a pink carnation of Dolce & Gabbana, while at the Golden Globes of the same year she opted for a cream-colored tuxedo by Lanvin.

