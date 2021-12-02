the most glamorous looks of the actress

Many will remember the stunts of Lucy Liu in Charlie’s Angels alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. Many years have passed since then, but the actress has continued her path cultivating her career with many Hollywood experiences. The most recent saw her in the cast of the film The girls of Pandora’s Box. From the beginning to today, Lucy Liu has come a long way. She has appeared in films such as Chicago, Kill Bill, Contrasts and loves, Detachment – The detachment, The man with the iron fists And How to make the boss lose his mind. But he also acted on television taking part in TV series such as Sex and the City, Ugly Betty, Dirty Sexy Money, Cashmere Mafia and Elementary. The most recent is Why Women Kill, still in production. Also, in 2019, he got his star on the famous Walk of Fame.

Lucy Liu on the red carpet

A lover of glamor, Lucy Liu recently enchanted the red carpet of the Pan Asian Art & Action Gala in 2021 wearing a metallic gold pleated minidress by Christopher Kane, combined with total black velvet stilettos by Jimmy Choo and clutch by Ferragamo. At the Los Angeles premiere of the film Why Women Kill, opted for black velvet balloon skirt, white shirt and gold embellished blazer by Alexandre Vauthier. On the red carpet of the 42nd edition of the Kennedy Center Honors, the actress opted for a strapless total orange dress with maxi bow at chest height and train of Georges Chakra, from the Couture Spring 2019 collection. The dress is made of silk gazar with hand-painted floral decorations. At the 2019 Hudson River Park Gala, she wore a red minidress with frills by Greta Constantine Resort 2020 collection. At the Tony Awards that same year, the actress charmed the red carpet in a purple dress with a flounced skirt by Christian Siriano.

On the occasion of the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he joined the colleagues of Charlie’s Angels sporting a one-shoulder floral dress by Peter Pilotto. On the red carpet of the 2019 Golden Globes, she once again chose a one-shoulder dress in a see-through style, with a pastel pink tulle skirt by Galia Lahav Couture. At the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards, the actress chose a black & white creation of Elizabeth Kennedy, while at the Centennial Gala held at the American Theater Wing she proposed a silver dress with a flounced skirt and hems covered with feathers Yanina Couture. At the 2014 Emmy Awards she wore a champagne-colored dress by Zac Posen.

READ ALSO: Kaley Cuoco’s most glamorous looks