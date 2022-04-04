AND most hated movies of history are…

Some movies become famous because they’re perfect, they meet (or exceed) fan expectations, they feature stories and characters you want to see again and again, and all of their elements line up to make something really big, entertaining, and important, but others are for the opposite reasons.

Movies like The Room, Catwoman and Cats (we still don’t know who came up with the idea of ​​making cats with bodies anatomically similar to those of humans) they have earned the worst reviews from fans and film experts, and not only that, they are also universally hated (and you never see them to see in the list of the best of all time).

But they say that there is no bad publicity and that sometimes curiosity wins us over, so many of these films have also been among the most watched, because everyone wants to know if they are really that bad. They are in many cases, but they can also be strangely addictive.

The most hated movies in history and where to find them:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – Disney+

The original trilogy of starwars It was innovative, full of action, great special effects, good characters and an unforgettable story, but the rest of the sequels and prequels are not up to the task. In fact, The Phantom Menace is one of the most hated, thanks to characters like Jar Jar Binx since it did not fulfill the promise that was made to the fans to equal and even surpass what they had already seen.

Speed ​​2: Cruise Control – Star+