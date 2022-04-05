The most hated movies of all time (and where to watch them, if you want)

AND most hated movies of history are…

Some movies become famous because they’re perfect, they meet (or exceed) fan expectations, they feature stories and characters you want to see again and again, and all of their elements line up to make something really big, entertaining, and important, but others are for the opposite reasons.

Movies like The Room, Catwoman and Cats (we still don’t know who came up with the idea of ​​making cats with bodies anatomically similar to those of humans) they have earned the worst reviews from fans and film experts, and not only that, they are also universally hated (and you never see them to see in the list of the best of all time).

But they say that there is no bad publicity and that sometimes curiosity wins us over, so many of these films have also been among the most watched, because everyone wants to know if they are really that bad. They are in many cases, but they can also be strangely addictive.

The most hated movies in history and where to find them:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – Disney+

The original trilogy of starwars It was innovative, full of action, great special effects, good characters and an unforgettable story, but the rest of the sequels and prequels are not up to the task. In fact, The Phantom Menace is one of the most hated, thanks to characters like Jar Jar Binx since it did not fulfill the promise that was made to the fans to equal and even surpass what they had already seen.

Speed ​​2: Cruise Control – Star+

The same Sandra Bullock he said this is the only film of his career that he regrets. Fans did not appreciate the absence of Keanu Reeves, nor did the action take place at sea, in addition to the fact that the script is considered very bad and full of clichés.

The Last Airbender – Amazon Prime

M.Night Shyamalanfrom Sixth Sense, tried to make the live action version of one of the most beloved animated series in history, the keyword is tried. What they did not like was the decision to use white actors for the characters, in addition to trying to put too much of the series in a single film, where everything fell short.

Catwoman – HBO Max

Winner of the Razziethis movie is considered one of the worst in DC comics, even with Halle Berry as protagonist. The film had a very weak script, an uninteresting story, and did not do justice to one of the most beloved anti-heroines in comics. Catwoman doesn’t need Batman to have a good story, but this movie doesn’t show it.

Son of the Mask – HBO Max

The Mask is one of the most famous movies of Jim Carrey and it was a hit at the time, so the studio decided to give it a sequel, which was a big mistake. The sequel was a huge flop, especially for introducing jamie kennedy trying to fill Jim Carrey’s shoes, which ended in disaster.

Exorcist II: The Heretic – HBO Max

Exorcist it’s a horror classic (one of the best ever), it has great make-up for the time, a demon that’s terrifying and interesting, and scenes that make you cringe, but the sequels don’t do it justice. In the second movie, scold she discovers that she has not gotten rid of the demon that possessed her, while the investigation of Father Merrin’s death is also shown.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – HBO Max

This is one of those cases where the story went on longer than it should have. The movies of Christopher Reeves What Superman they’re iconic and do a great job of telling the story of the character from the comics, they just didn’t know when to stop. The film was criticized for its poor effects and a non-working villain.

Twilight Saga – HBO Max

In general, vampire movies are very successful and popular (think of Only Lovers Left Alive or Interview with the Vampire), but this story with a teenage love triangle and vampires who shine and drive Volvos just didn’t appeal to fans of classic monsters. Not even its protagonists are proud of this saga.

Batman & Robin – HBO Max

It’s not terrible, but this is the Batman movie that fans hate the most. It was such a problem, that Warner Bros took a break of almost a decade before giving Christopher Nolan the opportunity to try again with Batman Begins. The movie is full of awkward and cheesy moments.

Other movies hated by fans (and considered among the worst)