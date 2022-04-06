The most heard! Anitta reaches #1 on Billboard’s global chart

UNITED STATES – Anitta It has become a public favorite. And it is that, beyond being a recognized figure, the artist has dedicated herself to promoting gender equality. With the passing of the days, the Brazilian seems to impress her fans more, who are delighted with each of her publications on her social networks.

A few hours ago, the outstanding interpreter made a publication that left many with their mouths open. According to what could be seen, the 29-year-old continues to be number one globally, according to the American magazine Billboard. This, thanks to his recent musical release titled “Envolver”.

A) Yes, Anitta is positioned above other music stars like Paul London, who debuted at number 3 with his song “Plan A”. She also surpassed Carol G with “Mamiii”, to Ed Sheeran with “Shivers” and “Bad Habits”, among others. While the Global 200 list of the same magazine, the artist is in second place.

Anitta continues to be number one

Beyond how contagious this song can become, the biggest boost it has had was generated by the singer herself thanks to her daring challenge, which consists of moving her buttocks while lying on the floor. A challenge that has been joined by countless artistic personalities, including men and women. What a challenge!

It should be noted that this would be the first time that an artist from Brazil reaches this position. Therefore, it has been more than a recognition for Anitta. “I’m very surprised,” she said a week ago when she topped the top 50. Now she continues to climb. The fans have given her all their support in the last few months and yes, she has been noticed.