The most “humble” car of Mr. Bean

Rowan Atkinson, recognized for his character in the series Mr. Bean, is a prominent figure on television in the United Kingdom, the United States and other parts of the world, but his garage is part of the incredible corners of his home where the vehicle stands out humblest of his collection. Keep reading…

June 13, 2022 5:41 p.m.

Rowan Atkinsonbest known for his character mr beanfills homes with joy with his interpretations that have conquered the viewing public for years, in addition to the particular way of transmitting humor without practically saying a single word.

It should be noted that beyond the acting environment, his extraordinary garage is also known, which has countless exclusive models of great monetary value, which according to show analysts can be considered a multimillionaire by any automotive fan.

One of the most expensive in his collection is the McLaren F1 whose value oscillates in 20 million dollars that has a V12 engine, a cooling system composed of gold material, a power of 620CV, a six-speed manual gearbox, an imposing coupé-type body at a speed that travels more than 300km/h and a performance impeccable.

The interior is a luxury, the surprising speed, with such a sophisticated image that represents the most captivating and fastest automotive model of its kind, an opportunity that the writer and humorist did not miss to drive right in the center as a Formula 1 driver.

Nevertheless, Rowan Atkinso after two accidents suffered in his powerful McLaren F1, he decided to sell it to buy another vehicle at an extremely low price compared to the asphalt beast where it traveled, becoming the most “humble” of its repertoire.

The model is the BMW i3manufactured designed to take care of the environment, functionally electric that has a maximum speed of 150km/h, completely simple of 45 thousand dollars that offers a 170 hp engine, achieving acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

The vehicle itself it is the most economical of its extensive fleetin addition to having the characteristics of being compact, electric with batteries in the car and a modest-sized engine that makes it practical on every trip with luxury internal finishes to be comfortable in the urban environment.

+ This is what Mr. Bean’s humblest car looks like: