the most iconic game, available again on Amazon

The Pokémon series has captivated players of all ages for more than two decades, offering immersive adventures and fascinating creatures to capture and train. In 2018, "Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu" was released as a loving homage to the early days of the series, offering a nostalgic experience with modern twists. It was one of the first Nintendo Switch titles to hit the market and today, five years after its debut, it remains a landmark on the international gaming scene.

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu: Relive your childhood

“Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu” is set in the Kanto region, the same region where it all began with the release of the Pokémon Red and Blue games in 1996. This homage is evident from the very beginning of the game as the player begins his journey to the protagonist’s house and meet his rival friend.

Although there are many elements that have remained faithful to the original, we found several modifications. For example, the Pokémon catching system has been adapted to resemble that of the popular mobile game “Pokémon GO.” Players can throw a Poké Ball directly at the screen to catch Pokémon, using the feel of throwing the Poké Ball with the Joy-Con or Poké Ball Plus device.

One of the distinctive features of “Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu” is the shared gameplay. Users can play the entire adventure together with a friend, allowing for full cooperation when battling wild Pokémon and Gym leaders.

One of the central components then is the special bond between the player and his partner. The player's Pikachu (or Eevee, if you choose the "Let's Go Eevee" version) will always be with them and can be customized with clothing and accessories.

