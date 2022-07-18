the most iconic of television and cinema – Spoiler Time

Why lie? when we think of Hollywood we think of glamour, beautiful people and, of course, scandals. However, the great audiovisual industry is not just that. Its Californian hills have also been able to host great friendships. Sometimes, these friendships are fruitful and give us great films or great series, others remain low profile and when we discover them they surprise us and even, sometimes, Hollywood friendships have a lot to do with the success or progress of the and the artists.

Oscar Wilde He said: “Anyone can sympathize with the sorrows of a friend; sympathizing with their successes requires a most delicate nature”. That is why, perhaps, in an industry as competitive as Hollywood is, we are always surprised to find out about the friendships that the big stars have. How to survive envy? How not to want the great roles that such an actor or actress gets? However, the stars who live day to day in Hollywood Over the years they have achieved great friendships that allow them to cope with the complex life in the film and television industry. For example, since we are talking about friendship, it is inevitable not to think about friendsthe sitcom that took to the small screen for more than 10 years to six friends with their adventures and misadventures. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Y matthew perrythe series managed, at least, to conform a friendship that would last forever: Jennifer Aniston Y Courtney Coxwho played the best friends Rachel Y Monica on the small screen, they are also off it. About her friendship Courtney Cox has said, “We have fun, we’re inseparable and that’s great. Jennifer It’s amazing, seriously.” On your side, Aniston has not stopped praising Courtney Cox: “Courtney is incapable of judging you. You never feel scolded with her. She is extremely fair, ridiculously loyal, and fiercely caring. Without saying too much about my private stuff, all I can say is that she’s been through the good and the bad.” Without a doubt, these two actresses have paid attention to the opening theme of their own series: I’ll be there for you. In case of Aniston Y Cox He is not the only one of actresses or actors who have worked together on big projects and that has united them forever. Another example, perhaps more recent, is that of the sisters Starks of game of Thrones, Sophie Turner (who played sansa) Y Maisie Williams (arya, at the show). Growing up on screen formed an unbreakable bond between the two British actresses. About, Sophie Turner said: “Maisie and I have the purest form of true friendship. She is my rock. We’re about the only two people who know what it’s like to go through this particular scenario starting from basically the same past and ending up where we are, finding ourselves along the way.”

Source: HBO

Secondly, there are Hollywood friendships that have undoubtedly been very productive. In the middle of the industry, there are actors and actresses who find in their closest friends someone to work and create with, and that is a win for all of us. One of the most famous cases is that of Matt Damon Y Ben Affleckwho have made movies together like Good Will Hunting and that they are now working on a new film that will tell the story of Nike Y Michael Jordanbut also, of course, can we talk about tina fey Y amy poehlerwho worked together as comedians for Saturday night Livein the iconic movie Mean Girls and they have even been the hosts, together, of the golden globes.

Hollywoodof course, is also the ground for unexpected friendships. One of them, now quite famous for its surprising nature, is that of Martha Stewart and the rapper Snoop Dogg. This bond, somewhat maternalistic, in which Snoop Dogg Call to Martha “the older sister he never had”, arose when Stewart she invited the rapper to cook on her show and grew so big that not only did she end up appearing in one of his videos, but they had their own cooking show together. In the same style we can also find the unexpected friendship between Bette Midler Y 50centwho met through the project New York Restorationwhich is dedicated to improving and cleaning communal gardens, parks and all kinds of public spaces. Bette Midler has said in one of the speeches he gave for this project that 50cent “has made her life worth living” and that he has accompanied her “through the good and the bad”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szW742_zBKg