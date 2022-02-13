The most iconic PlayStation characters arrive on … Fortnite!

Fortnite continues undaunted to bring fresh and stimulating news to its players, especially through the collaboration with numerous brands, films, TV series and crossovers with other prominent video games.

The most famous battle royale in the gaming world is also known for the constant arrival of new skins and characters to be redeemed and brought to the game map, for example thanks to the fruitful collaboration with the Marvelrecently back on the crest of the wave via a new crossover with Spider-Man.

Now, however, another prestigious collaboration is about to materialize, which will see the arrival of some great characters from the universe of PlayStation exclusives.

As already rumored a few days ago, Nathan Drake and his crew are about to make their way up Fortnitethus also bringing the famous saga of Uncharted in the battle royale of Epic.

Fortnite x Uncharted Trailer!

Fortnite x Uncharted Trailer! Release Date: February 17 7PM ET!

The action adventure video game series that narrates the adventures of Drake and his associates is one of the spearheads of the PlayStation universe, and will soon return to show itself to the general public in a film production starring actor Tom Holland.

In full style Unchartedthe collaboration was discovered by some influencers who had been sent a particular note by Epic Games.

The creators were supposed to solve a guessing game in order to reveal a password that would give them access to the vision of the next upcoming crossover for the battle royale. Obviously the password in question was just “Sic Parvis Magna“.

The skins coming soon will pay homage to both the video games and the film soon to be released, as they will retract Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer of both products.

All four characters will be available starting with the next one February 17the same day in which the film dedicated to the Naughty Dog series of games will arrive in Italian cinemas.