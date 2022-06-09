the most iconic roles of the Oscar-winning actress

Today is the birthday of one of the most beloved and talented actresses that exists. This is Natalia Portman, who is turning 41 years old. A woman we saw grow up in so many classics that it is impossible not to love her. From ‘Leon: The Professional’ to her appearances in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Black Swan,’ Portman has never failed to deliver great roles.

That is why, in today’s special we want to recommend you the best films of the actress.

1. ‘Black Swan’

We can not not start with the film that meant the first Oscar for the actress. In the 2011 movie Portman masterfully showed what a wounded artist would have to endure to achieve near perfection, in a manically obsessive and spectacular performance as Nina Sayers. Nina gradually transforms into the black swan in what becomes an acrobatic remake of the main ballet. Nina is so into character that she has the same tragic end as the play.

2. ‘Closer’

This can be a somewhat controversial decision. But ‘Closer’ (2004), directed by Mike Nichols is a masterpiece. With an amazing cast, including Julia Roberts, Portman manages to steal the movie by playing ‘Alice’ in a adultery drama between two beautiful couples. Her performance here earned her her first Oscar nominationand although he did not win, it certainly marks a before and after in his career.

3. ‘Star Wars’

Natalie Portman was in charge of giving life to ‘Padme Amidala’ in the three Star Wars prequels. Her role marked hundreds of fans. And it is that we delivered some looks that to this day are a precedent of how to stylize well, it can make a difference. With Un empowered and authoritative character, Portman shines in the film by having a secret romance with Anakin Skywalker. They are undoubtedly one of the best films of the actress.

4. ‘Jackie’

Portman has hardly given a stronger performance before. And it is that embodying the first lady in mourning that in Jackie, in one act is a great challenge. Not surprisingly, he received his third Academy Award nomination for his role in the film. The film by Chilean director Pablo Larraín focuses on the psychological deterioration of Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of her husband and leader of the free world, President John F. Kennedy. The film brilliantly exposes Jackie’s turbulent mind and flurry of conflicting emotions in a period of unimaginable loss and suffering.

5. ‘Leon: The Professional’

It’s hard to imagine that Portman’s first film role was this Luc Besson classic. As his first work, it’s a must-see for any Portman fan. The title refers to Leon (Jean Reno), a juvenile hit man with his quirks and blunders. When 12-year-old Mathilda watches her family be massacred by a drug dealer, she finds refuge in Leon’s apartment complex. Little by little, Leon begins to take care of Mathilda, teaching her the realities of society and the techniques of his profession and a bond develops between them.













