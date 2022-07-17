Entertainment

The most iconic scene in Scream where Drew Barrymore appears and few remember

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 2 minutes read

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” is the iconic phrase from the horror movie “Scream” Wes Craven’s 1996 film, which transports true fans of this film to the unforgettable scene of drew Barrymore with short blonde hair.

For fans of the horror genre, the opening scene of “Scream” It was a masterclass in filmmaking when the star is killed in the first 10 minutes of the film. Something that was also idea of drew Barrymoresince she was part of the production.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The most nominated series of the Emmys that you can see now

4 mins ago

Digital violence, much more than a sexual photo that is shared

16 mins ago

Natural: Jennifer Lawrence steals all eyes when going for a walk

27 mins ago

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere on HBO Max? What stream will Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere on?

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button