The most iconic scene in Scream where Drew Barrymore appears and few remember

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” is the iconic phrase from the horror movie “Scream” Wes Craven’s 1996 film, which transports true fans of this film to the unforgettable scene of drew Barrymore with short blonde hair.

For fans of the horror genre, the opening scene of “Scream” It was a masterclass in filmmaking when the star is killed in the first 10 minutes of the film. Something that was also idea of drew Barrymoresince she was part of the production.

Drew Barrymore’s iconic scene in “Scream”

drew Barrymorewho originally signed on to play Sidney Prescott, wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who is brutally murdered after a game of horror movie trivia following a back-and-forth on the phone with the killer.

“I thought what if I die? It will be like all bets are off, anyone could die in this movie.”said the actress in a recent segment during “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I thought this was the best way I could serve this movie and this script that I believed in so much.”.

Watch the iconic opening scene of “Scream” next:

We can thank drew Barrymore for insisting that she die instead of being the last girl in the movie to survive. Without her request, we wouldn’t have Sidney. Nor would we have one of the best opening scenes in horror history. Casey Becker’s death is always horrible to watch, and knowing that she came so close to escaping is very uncomfortable to think about.

Although she didn’t spend much time in the film, she left a lasting impression and you immediately understand her as a character. She is sweet and says what she thinks when she wants to. And not only that, but her reactions to what happens to her are very human. There is a realism to her character that makes her death shocking.

Drew Barrymore’s scene in “Scream” completely marked the whole story.

More than twenty-five years later, her costume from the movie still holds up, with fans recreating the look year after year around Halloween time.

What did you think of the idea of ​​murdering the star of scream in the first 10 minutes of the movie?