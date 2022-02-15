The most iconic scenes from animated films

Animated films, since their beginnings, carry with them a commonplace that still today, even if not uniformly, is quite present: that according to which they are not designed for an adult audience. And in fact it is easy to understand why: these are works that, thanks to the fact that they are not in live action, can afford to leave room for imagination in the visual rendering, often not at all likely; moreover, especially in their beginnings, animated films tend to deal with very simple and immediate themes, with plots that follow known and tested patterns. In reality, however, in animated films there are often scenes, jokes or references that only an adult audience is able to understand, demonstrating how this is in all respects included in the target audience. This is certainly not a new trend, but certainly more recognizable in the more modern periods of animation, also thanks to new philosophies in its use: in this the contribution of Japanese anime is irreplaceable, given that they are a format through which to convey plots of all kinds. Beyond these, however, scenes designed for a more adult audience are present in many animated films, demonstrating how these remain widely enjoyable at any age.

An excellent example of this comes from Aladdin, the 31st Disney Classic released in 1992: a moment of renaissance for the American house, after a period in which the only truly successful production was represented by the timeless Mickey Mouse. The character of the Genius, voiced in Italian by Gigi Proietti, in the original has the voice of Robin Williams, and just as the latter engages in various imitations of more or less famous characters. Among these we can recognize Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Groucho Marx, Rodney Dangerfield and many others, all well-known faces in previous years of the American show business: a clear wink to the spectators who may have lived that period. , the only ones who can recognize them. Curiously, the Genius in one of the final scenes imitates none other than Robin Williams himself, with whom he shares a particular outfit: also in this case, a subtlety that is certainly not immediately noticeable.

We can then think of the various films by Shrek, a character on which DreamWorks has based four films that, potentially, could still become five. Within nine years, between 2001 and 2010, however, the first four films were released, with numerous memorable scenes from the point of view of the more adult viewer. Surely the funniest, in this sense, is a joke due to Eddie Murphy, voice actor of Shrek’s talking donkey and already interpreter in 1996 of the protagonist in The Mad Professor: both characters, in fact, claim to be able to “defeat the stairs” , in a recall understandable only to those who had seen the 1996 comedy.

Coming to Pixar, another giant of animation, the matter becomes even more evident. The studio was born in 1986, breaking away from Lucasfilm, expressly with the intention of becoming the pioneering reference point of digital animation: a decidedly centered result, considering the various titles produced since then, and which still continue to produce clearly thought-out titles. for all ages. You can take for example Toy Story 3, released in 2010 and considered the best chapter of the series. One of the most famous scenes, for example, recalls roulette, which in its digital version, the strong point of platforms such as PokerStars Casino, today represents one of the most popular online entertainment: the protagonist toys use a similar one with a wheel just like roulette. Another example comes from Up, released a year earlier and whose first minutes are a roundup without dialogue on various scenes of married life: a real manifesto, comprehensible in its entirety only by those who have experienced the situations staged.

Finally, one of the most recognizable scenes in this sense of the classic in mixed animation Space Jam, released in 1996 and recently followed by a new chapter, cannot be missing. During the basketball match, the Looney Tunes Yosemite Sam and Taddeo perform in a very recognizable quote of the characters played by Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece: the reference is made even more evident by the musical theme of the scene, in a tribute to the American filmmaker that only his fans could have noticed.