The most iconic speeches of the Oscars

Without a doubt, the Oscar Awards are full of emotions, from the fun generated by the host to the drama of seeing the faces of the nominees when it comes time to reveal who wins the statuette.

But there is a part that always manages to give goosebumps, either at one time or another, it is about the speeches made by celebrities at the time of winning.

The microphone and the time they are allowed to express themselves once they have won the award, has served the celebrities to thank everyone involved in their winning, but it has also become a platform to express their opinions and positions regarding world events.

Among the speeches that have given us goosebumps at the awards ceremony are:

Halle Berry 2002

From the moment her name was called and the look on her face, we knew Halle Berry’s speech would be epic. Being the first African-American actress to win the statuette, the Monster’s Ball actress knew it and that is why she began her speech by saying

“This moment is much bigger than me”Halle went on to mention and thank other actresses of color, using the powerful phrase “For all the nameless and faceless women of color who now have an opportunity because this door has been opened.”

Cuba Gooding Jr.. 1997

Not all the speeches have been intense due to the depth of their messages, there are some that have earned their place as the most iconic due to how different they have been, such is the case of Cuba Gooding Jr. who won the award for best actor of cast for the film “Jerry Maguire”, used the music that served them to end their speeches as background music to continue theirs.

His message of thanks is known as the happiest speech in Oscar history.

Marlon Brando 1973

Perhaps one of the most awkward moments for the Academy was Marlon Brando’s rejection of his Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather; Instead of the actor, Sasheen Littlefeather, a young Apache woman took the stage to decline the award.

“Hello. My name is Sacheen Littlefeather. I am an Apache and I am the chair of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee. I am representing Marlon Brando tonight and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share in this moment due to the weather but which I will gladly share with the press afterwards, who unfortunately cannot accept this generous award”.

Later, the young Apache explained the actor’s reasons for rejecting the award: “And the reasons for this are the treatment that the film industry gives to American Indians today and on television in reruns of movies, and also with the recent events at Wounded Knee. I hope at this time that I have not intruded on this night and that we will in the future, our hearts and understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando”.

Frances McDormand 2017

When Frances won her Oscar for 3 Murder Ads, she took to the microphone to speak up for women in a particular way, getting her fellow nominees in every category to their feet and talking about the funding needed for female talent.

“Ladies and gentlemen, look around you, because we all have stories to tell and projects that need funding, don’t tell us about them at the party tonight: invite us to your offices in a couple of days.”

Leonardo Dicaprio 2016

Four nominations and many other awards later, Leonardo DiCaprio finally got his Oscar and his moment at the microphone for The Revenant; It was a powerful and important speech, not only because of his words, but because the actor took the time of his first Oscar to touch on the subject he spoke about and after the usual thanks, among which was the Mexican Emmanuel “El Chivo” Lubezki, the Wolf of Wall Street actor took a moment to talk about climate change.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work together and stop delaying it.”commented the actor after recapping the difficulties they had to find snow.

“We have to support leaders around the world who do not speak up for the biggest polluters and big corporations, but for humanity, for the world’s indigenous communities, for the billions of less privileged people who will be seen more affected by this. For our children’s children, and for those whose voices have been drowned out by greedy politics. Thank you all for this wonderful award, but let’s not forget this planet, I will not forget tonight. Thank you very much”.

William of the Bull 2018

From the presentation of Emma Stone, which generated applause for the special mention of the only female director of the 90th Oscar ceremony, the emotion was already at its peak, but when the Mexican Guillermo del Toro took his place in front of the microphone to talk about immigration .

“I am an immigrant like Alfonso, Alejandro, my compadres, like Gael, like Salma and like many of you (…) I think that the best thing that our art, our industry does is erase the lines in the sand. We must continue to do so when the world tells us to make them deeper “. The Mexican director lost his voice at the end with his thanks, but without a doubt, it gave us all goosebumps.

Del Toro gave not one, but two speeches that night, and the second probably brought a tear to more than one student interested in film.

“I want to dedicate this award to every young filmmaker. The youth is teaching us how things should be done, seriously they are doing it in every country in the world (…) this is a door, kick it and enter”.

The Oscar Awards ceremony will take place this Sunday, March 27 and without a doubt, with everything that has happened in the world, it can be expected that these events will become part of the material of the speeches of some famous person.