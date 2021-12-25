The most iconic TV houses: the most dreamed of is “Willy, Prince of Bel-Air”

Commissioned by a furniture brand and conducted by OnePoll, the study also revealed Americans’ tastes in terms of neighbors: the tenants of the apartment. “The Big Bang Theory” the best are defined for 29% of the interviewees, followed by those of “The Brady Bunch” (24%), “Friends” (23%) and those of “The Prince of Bel-Air” (23%).

Two out of three also pay a lot of attention to the decor of the sets of their favorite TV sitcoms and 8% even model the interiors of their home inspired by them from “Virgin River” to “Bridgerton” and “The Circle”.

A quarter of the respondents said for example that TV shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Prince of Bel-Air” they have the most elegant and desirable furniture of any other program. Those of are also very popular “Sex and the City” (23%), “The Brady Bunch” (20%) and “Bridgerton” (18%).

And among the most dreamed of furniture in a TV series in the first place is the sofa Central Perk by “Friends” (35%), followed by the chair of the Captain of “Star Trek” (31%) and the dining set of “The Golden Girls” (29%).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN



