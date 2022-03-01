The most important change that Santiago Solari is preparing in his lineup against Querétaro

The current position of America club in the General Table of the Liga MX is an unprecedented situation in recent years and that undoubtedly causes a great annoyance among the Azulcremas fans. There is great pressure for the coaching staff led by Santiago Solaribecause the results have caused your project to lose a lot of credibility.

The Azulcremas have shown a questionable level of play so far, which has caused a lot of criticism for the Argentine coach, as well as strong rumors that the locker room is not happy with him. time is running out for Santiago Solari and tomorrow you have a golden opportunity to get oxygen into your process.

One of the criticisms that Solari received the most in the last match against the Cougarswas given for the few minutes that a soccer player was given as Alexander Zendejas. This player who arrived as a reinforcement for this Clausura 2022 tournament, practically only played compensation time against the university students, but even so, it was enough for him to score a goal.

Santiago Solari will give Alejandro Zendejas his chance

In this way, everything indicates that Solari plans to give Zendejas the opportunity as a starter, also because Juan Otero He has not taken advantage of the minutes he has had at the start.

This change in the Eagles’ lineup could be key in a positive way, since Zendejas is a footballer who can bring a lot of creativity to the team’s offense. America. Let’s hope this works in the best way, since we must add three points from now on, if we want to aspire to qualify for the Fiesta Grande del Fútbol Mexicano.