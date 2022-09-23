The most important event for internists in the Valencian Community begins

Promote the training of internists and promote the dissemination of new treatments for the most prevalent diseases. That is the objective of the XXV Congress of the Society of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community that will be held on September 23 and 24 in the Auditorium of the Diputación de Alicante. For two days, this medical appointment will bring together hundreds of specialists and reputed experts in Internal Medicine that share their knowledge and cover complex issues such as the update in the management of PostCOVID Syndrome or the new paradigm in the treatment of type II diabetes, and will address some minority diseases such as porphyria.

Face-to-face is back

In this edition, which is once again face-to-face, some new features have been incorporated, such as the taller to improve skills in clinical ultrasound and clinical case competition. In addition, as every year, there will be different presentations presented by experts in the field and aimed at residents. Today, Friday, September 23, the congress kicks off the day at 8 a.m. with a welcome in the Auditorium of the Diputación de Alicante, and immediately afterwards the program of presentations begins with the one on «New paradigms in the treatment of hyperkalaemia». In the following hours, different experts will talk about their field of study and there will be a coffee break. Then at 11:15 a.m. will be held the official opening of the congress by Dr. Oscar Torregrosa Suaupresident of the SMICV, and Dr. Rafael Carrasco Moreno, manager of the Vinalopó Hospital. On behalf of the mayor of Alicante, the delegate councilor for Infrastructure, Maintenance, Security, Mobility and Traffic, Human Resources and Housing, Jose Ramón González, will also attend the inauguration.





In the afternoon, there will be talks such as “Anticoagulation in the elderly patient as a strategy to add value”. Likewise, a round table on heart failure will take place, and the day will conclude with the symposium “Hypophosphatemia Linked to Chromosome X (XLH) in adults”. At the end of the first day of the congress, a closing dinner will be held in which the doctors They will be able to comment on all the information disseminated, share their progress and knowledge.

Closing day

On Saturday, September 24, will start with a presentation on clinical cases and will continue with master conference «MicroRNAs: Biological and Clinical Value». On this second day of the congress, a workshop will also be held to increase skills in clinical ultrasound of the biliary and urinary tracts and echocardioscopy. This session will end at noon.thus ending the annual meeting of internists of the Valencian Community with the General Assembly of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine.

This conference will feature expert doctors who will share their knowledge in the different presentations which will take place during the two days of the event. The conferences will be led by internists such as Dr. Vicente Torregrosa from Nephrology at Barcelona Hospital, Dr. M Luisa Asensio Tomás from San Juan Hospital and Dr. Carlos Morillas from Endocrinology from Dr. Peset Hospital, among other highly qualified specialists. prestige.

Annual meeting

The Congress of the Society of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community annually brings together hundreds of internists and has the mission of serving as a platform for the dissemination of new treatments for the most prevalent diseases, as well as their management from a more global point of view.

“This annual appointment is behind the National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine, and together with the rest of the regional societies, the most important act in the field of Internal Medicine”, emphasizes Oscar Torregrosa, President of the Society of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community.