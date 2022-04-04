The most important exercise to stay in shape, according to Harvard

which would you say it is the most important exercise keep fit when you are older? you probably think that those of strengthand it is that a good musculature ensures greater mobility and ability to get up and move the body in the coming decades.

However, even though Harvard recommends that type of training, he has also explained that there another most important exercise to keep fitalthough you may not consider it an exercise as such.

Do you spend the necessary time to stretching? Because these are precisely the ones that experts recommend. Stretching well after a workout not only helps you relax your muscles, prevent soreness, and recover better from physical activity. Stretching should have its own day, and it should be include a specific routine for it beyond heating and cooling the body.

And it is that according to Harvard, a good stretching routine allows muscles remain flexible, healthy and strong, avoiding so over time they shorten and tighten and there is a greater risk of pains joint or muscle damage.

Even those who do not practice sports regularly should carry out a stretching routine regularly, since the lack of mobility can lead to problems later such as the hamstrings tightening until it is difficult to straighten the leg and there is difficulty walking.

According to Harvard recommendations, most important areas to stretch regularly are: lower extremities (calves, hamstrings, pelvic hip flexors, and quadriceps), lower backneck and shoulders.

And although what is advised is to do a stretching program every day, if that is not possible then, at least, we should try follow some routine 3 or 4 times a week.

