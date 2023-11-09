The most important films delayed due to the strike and the dates on which they will be released

This 2023 has been interesting, at its worst, for Hollywood: In May, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a strike lasting 148 days. Months later, in July, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) called another strike which has now been called off pending the ratification of an agreement.

Beyond the rights and reforms that actors and writers have sought and demanded Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), two strikes have caused chaos in Hollywood productions.

The writers’ strike halted almost all pre-production and many shoots, with writers not on set. On the other hand, this attitude of actors prevents both the filming and promotion of films and series, thereby affecting both productions in progress and those awaiting release.

This has caused serious delays in the release calendar, which was still feeling the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. love movies though napoleonOf apple tv+one of two MiracleOf disneyhave retained their respective dates, some have been postponed to new appointments, giving them hope that the matter has been put to rest.

Today in Hobby Cinema of Hobby Consoles we will be reviewing Major movies whose release dates have been delayed due to the strike and if there are any, we will give you the one that is currently in force,

Dune: Part II

Warner Bros.

This is probably one of the biggest delays since the announcement. denis villeneuve was about to release the second part of its brilliant adaptation of the novel by frank herbert In autumn 2023.

Beyond the well-deserved fame of Herbert’s essential science fiction work, dune And its sequel benefits from a very attractive cast.

can’t do it Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Walken or Dave Bautista to encourage MoviesThis was unacceptable to Warner.

movie moved 15 March 2024when can we come back Arrakis To continue the adventure of Paul Atreides, If everything goes well, of course.

poor creatures

searchlight picture

new movie Emma Stone on the order of Yorgos Lanthimos, poor creaturesIt was scheduled to be released in 2023, and so it will be delayed in the United States, where it will arrive in December instead of September.

However, in Spain we will not be able to see the film to the end January 2024, 26th To be precise.

Batman: Part II

Warner Bros.

The screenwriters’ strike affected the final writing of the sequel. batmanAnd due to scheduling conflicts the actors schedule is completely affected.

2022 movie starring Robert Pattinson Despite being conceived as an independent story, the Caped Crusader spawned its own sequel.

matt reeves He started working on the script very early Filming was expected to begin in 2023, but will not happen until 2024.,

the movie is scheduled for 2025But that could change if it fails to fit the Warner agenda after the actors call off the strike.

avatar results

After the premiere of Avatar: Feeling of WaterAt Disney they had the machinery ready for a continuation under James Cameron’s orders.

But the strike also affects the calendar in the longer term. In June, the House of Mouse announced its avatar 3 It was scheduled to premiere in December 2025, avatar 4 in December 2029 and avatar 5 In December 2031; 22 years after the release of the first film.

multiversal glitch in mcu

We’re going to bring together all the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that have been affected by the strike in some way or the other.

forever delayed movie blade He did not leave his appointment and was sent February 2025And it may still be delayed again due to readjustment of the project.

Another film whose release has been delayed Captain America: Brave New WorldWhat happened July 2024, The same applies to film too from lightningwho is gone December 2024And there will probably be delays again.

It is very unlikely deadpool 3 Keep your current release date May 2024:The film had to be interrupted due to filming being interrupted, so post-production also could not proceed at a good pace.

You’ve been waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to arrive for nearly five years 4 fantasticSo you can wait a while: for now, until May 2025But it’s probably more.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty And avengers: secret wars was delayed 2026 and 2027Respectively.

Finally, the movie Spider Man he will continue Spider-Man: No Way Home It halted its pre-production, but since the project is shrouded in secrecy from Marvel Studios, it is not known how long it would have been delayed.

Spider-Man universe too

Sony Pictures

Sony has also had to adjust and, for now, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse It’s off the calendar. We have to wait to enjoy the finale of the trilogy miles morales,

kraven the hunter There was a delay of half a year, August 2024while the movie deadwith bad bunny, was postponed. We’re not sure if this latest news is good or bad.

fast and furious 11

universal pictures

Even the best families suffer the effects of a strike Dominic Toretto There is no exception.

After the premiere of fast and furious, continuation and final? The saga film is scheduled for spring 2025.

But pre-production on the Universal film was suspended due to the writers’ strike, so it’s easy that, even if just a few months, we’ll see some delay in its arrival in theaters.

Until Vin Diesel Use a new mixture of nitrous oxide so that the cars on the set can travel in time and film in time: they have not done this in the franchise yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Animated Film Lord of the Rings Nor could it escape the long shadow of the attacks.

Originally, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was scheduled to be released in theaters in April 2024, But Warner delayed it to December that year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The King of the Kaiju and Regent of Skull Island couldn’t be more tickled and in fact, his next film is the one with the least amount of delay.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It was scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024, but was delayed due to readjustments. 12 April,

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

Sony Pictures

continuation of Ghostbusters: AfterlifeOne of the Christmas events was supposed to happen in 2023, but now it won’t happen.

The film faced a slight delay and won’t hit theaters until the end March 2024,

Also, like movies scream 7next installment of transformer —still untitled—, the live-action how to Train Your Dragon or next movie Karate Kidhave seen their productions put on hold, impacting the dates on which they would have reached theatres.

The echoes of these strikes would echo in the industry for some years, as it did in 2008, when screenwriters were the only ones who stopped working to fight for their rights.