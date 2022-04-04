the most important MIUI app on your Xiaomi

If you have a Xiaomi mobile it means that you have MIUI inside it. This customization layer has some of its own apps that are very interesting and can be very useful. Today we talk about the MIUI Security app. It is an app that does not attract too much attention and that, due to its name, can go unnoticed. It is much more important than you think and it can help you improve your Xiaomi with its tools. It is a kind of Swiss army knife that will help you in your day to day. If you still don’t know her, keep reading.

The Security App is perfect to optimize your Xiaomi

It is possible that with that name you have never stopped to enter it and see what it does. We already told you: she is a apps designed to optimize all your Xiaomi. It’s a Swiss Army Knife with several cool tools that link directly to your device’s settings.

With it you can optimize the battery, free up space on your storage, delete unnecessary data that is occupying your memory or find out if you have an application that is trying to infect your mobile.

It is an app that you can use when your mobile behaves strangely, use up a lot of battery or run out of storage. We do not guarantee that you will solve the problem, but it is likely that you know the source of the problem.

The key tools of the Security app

Security has more than 10 tools vital for any user. These include Deep Cleaning, whatsapp cleanerSecurity Scan, BatterySpeed ​​Boost or Solve problems.

Many of these tools are intended to free up space that you cannot eliminate with other methods, in knowing why your battery now lasts half or in detecting problems of some kind with apps or parts of the system.

You even have apps related to monthly data costs or a call blacklist to block hidden numbers. All these tools are very interesting to be able to maintain your Xiaomi mobile in good condition, clean and with decent performance.

How to use the Security app of your Xiaomi

There is no specific way to use the appssince it is a set of tools related to security, storage and the battery. What we are going to tell you is what several of these tools are for.

WhatsApp/Facebook Cleaner: this tool aims to scan WhatsApp/Facebook files and give you a list of all the ones you can delete. It is a very good way to free up space when these apps take up a lot of your internal storage.

this tool aims to scan WhatsApp/Facebook files and give you a list of all the ones you can delete. It is a very good way to free up space when these apps take up a lot of your internal storage. Solve problems: it is a general diagnostic of the device that tries to find problems. It searches in certain sections of the system, tells you what problems it has found and gives you a solution for them.

it is a general diagnostic of the device that tries to find problems. It searches in certain sections of the system, tells you what problems it has found and gives you a solution for them. Cleaner: it looks for all the unnecessary files that are stored on your device and suggests deleting them to free up space. These are usually files that are in the trash, cache, or outdated files. It can help you delete a lot of memory.

it looks for all the unnecessary files that are stored on your device and suggests deleting them to free up space. These are usually files that are in the trash, cache, or outdated files. It can help you delete a lot of memory. Battery: This tool detects which applications are using excessive battery power. In short, look for apps that consume a lot or processes that are draining your battery faster than normal.

This tool detects which applications are using excessive battery power. In short, look for apps that consume a lot or processes that are draining your battery faster than normal. Security analysis: analyze your mobile in search of applications with viruses or processes that endanger any of your data. It is a kind of antivirus, but it is not always running.

analyze your mobile in search of applications with viruses or processes that endanger any of your data. It is a kind of antivirus, but it is not always running. Optimize: It is the button that you will see at the top of the Security app and that allows you to make a quick optimization of some points. Clear some cache, close certain processes and disable options that are not needed at the time.

The MIUI Security app is one of the most important of all Xiaomi phones. We recommend you take a look at everything it offers, because you can have a device better optimizedfaster and with fewer problems.