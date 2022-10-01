The most important moments of his career

Zendaya She has turned 26 years old and has celebrated it next to her loved ones, including her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. The American actress and model she is famous since adolescence and today she is considered one of the most important personalities in Hollywood. For this reason, in this note we will tell you the best moments of her career.

Among the most notable roles of Zendaya on television, including his breakout role on Disney’s Rocky Blue on the series ‘Shake it up’, which ran from 2010 to 2013. His appearance as a finalist on the show ‘Dancing with the stars’ also helped him garner a huge following on the world. She showed that she is a great dancer.

Present in the highest-grossing movies and series

Zendaya has gained quite a bit of experience in film, but his biggest roles were in the superhero movies ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ (2019) and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021). Another of her important roles is that of Anne Wheeler, in the musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017).

In 2019, he aired on ‘Euphoria’, an HBO version of the Israeli series under the same name. In this production, Zendaya plays the lead role of Rue, a teen in her senior year of high school going through a period of addiction. She shares a cast with model Hunter Schafer, and became one of the most talked about series of that year.

It has shone more than once at the MET Gala

the debut of Zendaya at the MET Gala in 2015. On that occasion, the actress wore a two-piece outfit that featured a black velvet top with a deep V-neck, and a flared red satin skirt embroidered with beads and sequins in patterns. of suns

She returned to fashion’s biggest event in 2015. That time, she debuted a bob haircut, wearing an ochre-colored one-sleeved dress by Michael Kors, with Stuart Weitzman shoes. 2016, 2018 and 2022 were the other editions that she attended. In all of them she has always stood out and has become the queen of the red carpet.

