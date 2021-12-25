The most important Santa Claus school in the world

In Midland, Michigan, in the northeastern United States, is the largest Santa Claus school in the world. It has existed since 1937, it is considered the longest-lived in the world and Tom Valent, who has been running it since the 1980s, has called it “the Harvard of Santa Claus schools”. A reporter who went to see how it works on behalf of the Washington Post wrote that this year, at its 84th annual session, there were about 200 “students” engaged in learning a series of practices and approaches that they found useful for better embodying the most important character in US secular Christmas traditions.

The school of Santa Claus today led by Valent was born on the initiative of Charles W. Howard, who was born in 1886 near New York and who in the 1930s, when the figure of Santa Claus gained popularity and uniformity of appearance thanks to a series of Coca-Cola commercials, he specialized in impersonating him in some malls, in which he made children happy and encouraged the sales of gifts.

Howard, who had been a farmer before becoming Santa Claus, took his new job very seriously, among other things reading everything he could find about the character he was to play. According to his biography, in 1937 he decided, at the suggestion of a journalist friend, to open a special school, which he rather didactically called Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School. He said that three people attended the first round of lessons: a welder from New Jersey (the school was nearby at the time), a friend of Howard’s, and a neighbor.

At first, the project was not very successful: aspiring Santas were few and the malls saw no great advantage in hiring those who had attended those classes, rather than others. But Howard was moved “by the disappointment of seeing Santas in shabby clothes, shoddy beards and poor reindeer skills,” the school website says today, and so he improved his lessons, raised tuition costs, and even started traveling. off-site to give lessons on how to become good Santas.

The school managed to survive the Second World War and in the early years of the second half of the twentieth century it acquired relevance in the small niche it addressed, among other things aided by the fact that from 1948 until 1965 Howard impersonated Santa Claus in the famous parade of Macy’s, organized on Thanksgiving Day in the streets of Manhattan by the chain of stores of the same name.

Before his death in 1966, Howard left the school to another person, who took care of it until 1987, when it was taken over by Valent and his wife Holly who moved it to Michigan.

As told by the Washington Post, this year’s classroom session of the school lasted three days and was held in October. Among the 200 participants were many men, many of whom already had a voluminous white beard, but also some women as wives of Santa Claus. Each participant paid about $ 500 to study “little marketing tricks” and “tactics on how to answer any difficult questions put to them by inquisitive children and troublemakers adults.” One student said, for example, that he learned to be “a professional liar,” by responding with fictitious coordinates to children who ask him if he really knows where they live.

The various teachers of the school of Santa Claus, including the Valent spouses, also teach how to make a convincing Santa Claus voice, and also how to manage relationships with those who eventually will give them work. According to the school website, among the things you learn in the three days of lessons are: the story of St. Nicholas and Santa Claus, how to dress and make up, how to behave in the case of photos, how to approach sleds and reindeer ( in the school there is a real reindeer), how to make simple toys. The school website suggests that for those who want it there is the possibility to buy clothes, accessories or fake beards (having a real one is therefore not essential).

During the three days – during which the participants sleep elsewhere, each one where they want – some trips are also planned, for example to what is described as the “largest Christmas shop in the world”.

There is not much information on how and how much the school actually helps to find work. Some of its participants – several of whom return to attend it year after year – do so mostly for the experience itself, as if it were a gathering with other people who, for a few days a year, love to impersonate Santa Claus.

Others say they believe that those three days of lessons – from nine in the morning to five in the evening, complete with a certificate of attendance – can actually help them find a temporary job as Santa Claus. Valent himself admitted that he didn’t know anyone who got rich being Santa Claus, but Michael Godfrey, who is originally from Hawaii and at 38 was the youngest student of 2021, said: ‘There are interesting prospects for who becomes a professional Santa Claus, and can earn between 25 and 75 dollars an hour ».

The Washington Post He also said that due to the pandemic and restrictions, the school has started offering advice on how Santas can manage events and activities on Zoom, in case parents want to introduce Santa to their children at any cost. .

