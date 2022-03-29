The most impressive cars of the Kravitz family

Zoë Kravitz inherited good taste and elegance from her father Lenny Kravitz when choosing her cars. However, her mother also stands out for having a luxurious restored classic that is no exception to the case. We tell you in detail more about the fabulous vehicles of the Kravitz family.

Little Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz since she was a girl, was surrounded by luxury vehicles. Daughter of these great artists, nothing less could be expected. Great fortunes and outstanding cars in the market, were part of her life since she was little. This is how we can appreciate photos of Zoë aboard Lenny’s famous Harley-Davidson, and other family moments in which engines did not lose popularity at all.

But what are the impressive cars of the Kravitz family? First of all, we have to talk about the Lenny Kravitz’s Porsche Panamera. A vehicle that combines features sports, together with comfort and safety. This design brings together aspects of a luxury limousine, and it is not for less when we talk about the famous singer! This car fits perfectly to his personality and make the style of the artist. It has a maximum speed of 270 to 315 km/h. Also, this car It has a value of around 320 thousand dollars, in its cheapest versions. However, this does not create a problem for Lenny who, with years of experience, can afford luxuries like this.

On the other hand, Lisa Bonet count with one 1965 Ford Mustang. A really luxurious car, which had the peculiarity of being restored. This was a gift from who is now her current partner, Jason Momoa. However, this was the car of her dreams, a vehicle that Zoë’s mother had since she was a child, her first car. this vehicle It has a V8 engine and 306 hp of maximum power. A car that at its launch had a very low cost, and today restored is a classic collector’s item in the Kravitz garage.

However, Zoe Kravitz He is not far behind in this story. The famous actress has an SUV in her garage, which became one of her favorites, since she accompanies her everywhere. The Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic has a top speed of 210 km/h coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Not to mention, it has a lithium ion batterywhich allows this model to have a fast and durable charging option. Its market value is around 150 thousand dollars.

As we can see, we are talking about three machines. Truly amazing vehicles on the market that do not lose their elegance, regardless of the passage of time. More than one of us would like to explore a little more in detail that incredible garage and investigate more about this admirable heritage of the Kravitz family for this refined choice in their designs.

