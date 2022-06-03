The most impressive dresses in Cannes

The 75th edition of the International Festival continues after the display of glamor and elegance with amazing looks that left us on the red carpet of the inauguration. Gucci, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and other major firms in the world of fashion are dressing celebrities, on new red carpets that go straight into history with protagonists such as Bella Hadid, Coco Rocha, Cara Delevingne, Izabel Goulartetc.

Their looks have been worthy of a red carpet opening ceremony. Everything indicates that this year we will find a new outfit to add to our list of the best dresses in the history of the Cannes festival.

In 2022, The Cannes Film Festival is held from May 17 to May 28. 21 films will enter the competition to obtain the coveted Palme d’Or awarded by the jury of the Cannes festival, which this 2022 is being chaired by Vincent Lindon, actor of the film ‘Titane’, who won the award in the edition of the year past.

Although there are many familiar faces that will walk the red carpet of the Cannes film festival during this 2022, with the opening gala we are satisfied. Among the actresses we have seen classic cut looks and other more risky ones, but today’s dresses are the most impressive we have seen in all the days to date, we could say.

The dominant colors have been black and white, but there has also been room for more vibrant and trendy shades. We leave you all the looks from today’s red carpet at the Cannes 2022 festival so you can decide which one is your favorite. We bet on Bella with her eyes closed!