The most impressive dresses on the red carpet of Cannes 2022

The awards return with their maximum splendor. The acts celebrated with absolute normality allow us to enjoy the movie catwalk with all its usual pomp and we couldn’t like it more. The French city brings together the great personalities of the artistic world in one of the most anticipated events of the year. The celebration promises us in the next ten days to be able to contemplate the most elegant and aesthetic dresses, as well as the most extravagant. We know what are the 10 most inspiring dresses in this second installment.

1. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts wears a black tailored suit with satin details.Getty Images

Julia Roberts always knows how to find the best outfits. On this occasion she has conquered us with her tailored suit of Louis Vuitton. His short jacket with a satin lapel collar denotes the elegance of his choice. Her characteristic curly hair and a pendant from the jewelry Chopard.

2. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway wears a very feminine immaculate white dress.Getty Images

The actress has surprised us again with her choice of wardrobe. With a sequined dress accompanied by a flattering neckline strapless signed by the house Armani Private which he has rounded off with a 107.15 carat sapphire pendant from Bulgarian.

3.Eliza Spencer

Lady Eliza Spencer has worn a halter dress with a semi-open back.Getty Images

Lady Di’s niece has chosen a dress from the Italian firm Alberta Ferretti. The black background of the piece combines perfectly with the embroidery that completes its style. The jewel effect result could not be more eclipsing. The final touch to such a magnificent choice have been high-heeled sandals also with crystal details.