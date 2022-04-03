The most inappropriate costumes of Marvel and other publishers

Marvel and other publishers have created uniform designs that are very flashy but end up sexualizing the characters.

Within the fantasy of American superhero comics there are different defining characteristics of the genre, and although one of the most obvious may be the superpowersthe other that immediately comes to mind is their flashy outfits.

The suits of garish fancy colors they are with the genre since 38perhaps earlier if we look at their predecessors in the pulp comic or sooner even if we turn our gaze to the circus strongmenwhich Siegel and Shuster were inspired to create the first superhero.

Costumes in the superhero universe

Costume changes have always been reason for interest by fans, in the same way that it can create news with the same impact as bringing back a classic costume. With what these movements have been establishing over the years that American comic characters have, some of them, a good string of outfits in their closet.

One of the most laudable facets of superhero comics is its ability to change with the times and to be able to adapt to new fashions and models of thought, which also means that it is possible that many of them seem to us today that they do not quite fit in or that they are hypersexualized.

Marvel heroines sexualized by their costumes

It is nothing new for fans that for quite some time one of the usual targets of editorials was the teenager loaded with hormones and it did not take them long to realize that sexualizing the heroines sold. But times change and these transitions of thought sometimes divide fans with some isolated controversy like that of cartoonist J. Scott Campbell with an illustration of Mary Jane or the broken back of Manara’s Spider-Woman.

The truth is that many suits are sexualized in one way or another and that is something that not even a raccoon escapes. This year we have had within the mutant franchise the Hellfire Club gala, of which they have already announced a return, and it has served to see a multitude of costumes with a fantastic design. Many of them could be described as very showy, and there are some that continue to enhance the curves of the heroines, which even today seems to be something that many fans continue to demand.

Today we want to review different superhero costumes, some more classic and beloved than others, that could not considered appropriate by some fans in the current era.

We don’t want to talk about bathing suits that cover more or less like the case of Miss Marvel’s black suit or Power Girl’s suit with a lot of cleavage. No, we want to talk about sexualized outfits that can offer embarrassment instead of an effective garment designed for combat.

Marvel heroines with inappropriate costume designs

mind butterfly

Due to the events of her body switch with Kwannon, Betsy Braddock premiered new suit that although it is true that it could be considered a swimsuit, different details such as the arm and leg straps added to that drawing so characteristic of some artists during the 90s, made the character one of the most sexualized of the editorial for a long time. It’s a classic uniform that we’re very fond of and Olivia Munn made it look great during the X-Men: Apocalypse movie, the one exception to this list of outfits that seems to have made it to the big screen.

emma frost

There are many very sexualized costumes of our beloved White Queen, so many that it has been very difficult to stay with just one, but perhaps it is Frank Quitely’s design one of the most remembered precisely because of its probable little use to cover anything on the battlefield. Although it is true that in the case of Emma Frost, her habit of using her sexuality not only as a weapon but also as a vehicle of expression, it may be that it places her in one of the few places on the list where this argument can really be justified. type of clothing

Sue Richards

If it were written well, many fans might think that a highly sexualized costume is not for a strong female character, mother of a family, and faithful wife with little use of her feminine arts outside of her marriage. Anyway Sue’s 90s outfit is a regular when it comes to inappropriate uniforms

Other comic book heroines sexualized by their costume

vampirella

The most famous vampire in American comics is another character known for enhancing the female anatomy, in a classic suit that everyone likes, although it would not serve to go unnoticed in a commercial area.

Lady Death

If many of these designs come from the 90s, Lady Death is directly a character created in that decade. It is true that her costume could be considered a bikini-type swimsuit, but once again the way different artists draw her usually exalts the characteristic sexuality of the character.

star fire

The Tamaran princess has always been very voluptuous and has always understood her sexuality in a very natural way. Although it is true that since the New 52 some outfits have been designed for him that are not so inappropriate or cover up your embarrassments with one-piece t-shirt designs.

star sapphire

Other classic character and to whom we fans have a lot of affectionbut once again her outfit would be inappropriate for taking her to meet her in-laws.

witchblade

And we end with the paradigm of the suits that teach a lot and protect little, the detective Sara Pezzini became a heroine who left little to the imagination after wielding the Witchblade. Once again a character born in the 90s, but we loved how Michael Turner brought him to life.