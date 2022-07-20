The most incredible thing about Anne Hathaway’s last step on the red carpet was not her ‘look’

It seems that Anne Hathaway is not willing to give up that title of style icon obtained during the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress did not stop surprising with each of her aesthetic bets. And it is that, although the festival has already finished, the aesthetic hegemony of the actress continues.

The last proof of his fashion know-how, in fact, we could see it during the presentation of Eden: The Garden of Wonder of bvlgariin Paris, where the actress surprised us with a look monochromatic composed of a dress haberdasher of valentine in electric yellow, proving once again that no one like her knows how to defend trends of the season.

However, the key of the look It went beyond the throbbing ensemble that the Oscar winner wore, because the real stars of the evening were actually the jewelry that the actress chose for the occasionall of them from bvlgarithe high jewelry house of which Hathaway is an ambassador and, now, also the protagonist of her latest campaign together with Zendaya.

The celebrities bet on one amazing choker Composed of more than a thousand diamonds, with a yellow detail in the central sphere of the necklace followed by a thread of tears, which gave a sexy touch to the styling. In addition, the high bun that she opted for was another great success, since it allowed her to give all the prominence to the jewels, key parts of look.

for the dollthe actress opted for a sophisticated clock with a double diamond crown surrounding the central sphere and a strapalso diamonds bangle style; a very good option that managed to bring balance to the look through this small masculine wink and that, once again, makes clear the interpreter’s personal and daring style.