The most incredible transformations and physical changes of Marvel actors and actresses

Natalie Portman sports an impressive physical shape in the recently released ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but she is not the first Hollywood star to leave her skin as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The physical changes and transformations to get into the skin of a character It becomes something like “our daily bread” for those who dedicate themselves to the world of acting professionally. Nevertheless, Not all characters or all changes carry the same level of demand. The history of cinema has left us with great physical transformations that range from losing weight excessively, such as the 24 kilos that Tom Hanks had to lose for Castaway, to just the opposite. See the 20 kilos that Christian Bale gained weight to The great American scam. When it comes to muscles, the challenge increases. In addition to very strict and specific food diets, performers have to carry out hard training to build muscle mass and define their muscles to the fullest. and precisely The actors and actresses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know a lot about this, and to get into the skin of their characters they have had to work very hard. In fact, the changes in some of them regarding their physical condition before signing for Marvel Studios are truly remarkable. Here we leave you some of the most extraordinary.

Natalie Portman is Jane Foster / Almighty Thor

Marvel

The incredible physical form of Natalie Portman in her return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder did not go unnoticed by anyone from the moment the first trailer was released. In it, Thor’s ex-girlfriend adopts the Almighty Thor alter ego and for this the Oscar-winning actress underwent intense training and a specific diet. Indeed, those arms are Natalie’s and have nothing to do with the CGI. “I worked with a trainer for four months before filming and then, obviously, throughout the filming,” he explained to Vanity Fair. “We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes. Of course, I’ve never aimed to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility and strength work.”

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Marvel/Instagram

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who posts a shirtless picture but I’ve worked too hard for too long so here we are,” actor and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani wrote alongside the photo you can see above on his account. from Instagram. He did it in 2019, proud of his effort for the Eternals. In the Marvel movie, Nanjiani plays the Eternal Kingo and the spectacular physical change did not go unnoticed by anyone. The above photograph belongs to the film starring and written by him, The Great Love Sickness, in 2017. “I decided that I wanted to transform my appearance,” he added, assuring that he began to work hard when he signed for Marvel. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it if I hadn’t spent a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I’ve never done it before. It would have been impossible without these resources.” and time”.

Paul Rudd is Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Apatow Productions / Marvel Studios

In 2015 we were surprised by images like the one on the right, which reflected the remarkable physical change that actor Paul Rudd had undergone to get into the skin of the main hero of the MCU Ant-Man movie, the first about Ant-Man. The image on the left corresponds to the film If it were easy, released three years earlier, and the difference is evident. Until then, Rudd, a regular in comedies and romantic comedies, had not been characterized by a muscular body. “I was always one of those people who wanted the results, but I never wanted to work it,” Rudd assured in comments to Men’s Journal in 2018 on the occasion of the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp. According to his trainer, the actor reached his goals with “an hour of cardio, then breakfast and weights, three times a week.”

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

NBC/Marvel

Another very notable example is that of Chris Pratt, who underwent a spectacular physical change that did not go unnoticed by anyone when he became Peter Quill / Star-Lord for Guardians of the Galaxy. That happened in 2013 and the photo you see on the left corresponds to his time on the successful NBC series Parks and Recreation, for which he had voluntarily gained weight. As he himself confessed to Men’s Journal magazine, he was able to lose so much weight because he had dedicated between three and four hours a day to “hard training” and also joked on Instagram winking at his character in the sitcom, assuring that it had been “six months no beer.” Bottom line: running, swimming, boxing, and working with a trainer six days a week to keep his physique up.

Brie Larson is Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel

Instagram/Marvel

Brie Larson took her body to the limit to get into the skin of the titular superhero in Captain Marvel in 2019 and she deserves her place in this special of physical transformations. As she told herself on her day, she “could barely climb a mountain without running out of breath”, but she got down to work as soon as she signed for Marvel and the result of her training gave a lot to talk about. She even went viral with a video where she was able to push a 2,000 pound Jeep. Larson exceeded his own expectations after an intense training and regimen while chronicling his fitness milestones on his social media, which he was quick to describe as “an amazing experience.”

Tom Holland is Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Marvel

Tom Holland debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before his first solo in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Until then he was known as the boy from The Impossible and he had also starred in the musical Billy Elliot on stage. The image on the right is from a 2013 film, My Life Now, just a few years before he was preparing to step into what would be the biggest role of his career to date. The change starring the actor is remarkable, but the reality is that Holland already had experience in gymnastics and dance and was used to training. Still, he perseveringly carried out the workout, and his own trainer assured Esquire of it: a five-step workout, which included mostly bodyweight and dumbbell workouts. Likewise, Holland used high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to build lean muscle slowly, because the goal is never to bulk up fast, but slowly but steadily.

Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp

Instagram / Marvel

The Lost actress is a strong advocate of healthy living and sports and also dedicates part of her daily routine to relaxation and peace of mind. She always says that she does not diet and that she only eats well, but to be the Wasp in Ant-Man and The Wasp and future films, she does undergo more specific training to achieve what she calls Wasp Arms. And boy does she get it.

Chris Hemsworth is Thor

Marvel

It seems that Chris Hemsworth has been Thor all his life, but we haven’t always seen him as bulky. Before playing the God of Thunder, the Australian actor was already in good shape, but you can imagine that the muscular body he wears in the Thor movies is the result of hard training and a very specific diet that he has been able to maintain over time. for so many years that the result is more and more amazing.