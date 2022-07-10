“The most insulting thing I’ve ever seen”: Britney Spears’s anger at the documentaries that have been made of her life – Music

One more time, Britney Spears She has used her social networks so that everyone knows how angry she is. And be careful because on this occasion his family has nothing to do with it, but with the documentaries and specials about his private life, which have been made without any permission. The interpreter of ‘Toxic’ published a note (which she has already deleted, as she always does) showing her discontent and dared to say that no other star had received press as harsh as the one she received from all over the world, something about which He hadn’t said anything until now.

It is true that in the video he does not say names or point directly to anyone, but it can be inferred that he refers to ‘Framing Britney Spears‘from Hulu ya’Britney vs. spears‘ of Netflix, two documentaries about the singer’s life released last year. And not only that, but he also lashed out at his country for the harassment he received for so many years: “I feel like the United States has done a wonderful job of humiliating me”. Spears assures that these documentaries without her permission have felt like an insult.

“Seriously, think about it… I’ve never seen so many documentaries about one person… Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not a single person on the face of the earth (a network, TV production, or anyone else) would dig up that many negative images and do hour-long specials claiming to be “HELPING ME”. REALLY? It was the most insulting thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”, he wrote.

To all this, Britney also explained that during her life she had always walked to the car once she arrived at the airport. But when she arrived in Los Angeles after enjoying a honeymoon in mexico with her husband Sam Asghari, it was different, as they picked her up in nothing less than a golf cart.

According to the singer, the reason why she came in this vehicle was because “they knew they were going to take my photo, so they brought her with so much love for the first time in 20 years”. However, Britney expressed that her anger was not due to the “selling of ugly and embarrassing photos” of her.

Selena Gomez’s statements about the absences of the wedding of Britney Spears

Selena Gomez had the privilege of witnessing (as well as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton) live the wedding of the year and I do love her now husband Sam Asghari, which took place in Thousand Oaks, California. And watch out because at an event they have asked her about the attendees and absences from the wedding, and she has not hesitated to talk about it.

“I think it was a perfect day for love, and I wish nothing but happiness and joy for her. I think that all of us who love Britney went to the wedding, and that’s the only thing that matters“, Said the former Disney star, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, about the decision made by the singer to leave her entire family on the sidelines of such a moving event.